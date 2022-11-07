Lawmakers In Iran Urge Judiciary To Show No Leniency Against Anti-hijab Protestors

With no end in sight, protests in Iran continue to rage on, which has led to the country's lawmakers writing to Iran's judiciary, informing them that they must not show any leniency to protesters. The anti-hijab protests in Iran have reached a phase where protestors, who once feared the mullah (religious teachers), are removing the turban from the head of mullahs. Iran's parliament has 290 members and according to a report from CNN news, 227 of the MPs have written a letter to Iran's judiciary saying that people participating in the anti-hijab protests need to be taught a "good lesson".

In October, Iran's education minister confirmed reports which suggested that anti-hijab protests are being sent to psychiatric wards. “We, the representatives of this nation, ask all state officials, including the Judiciary, to treat those, who waged war (against the Islamic establishment) and attacked people’s life and property like the Daesh (terrorists), in a way that would serve as a good lesson in the shortest possible time,” read the letter, according to Iran's state-run Press TV. United Nations official Javaid Rehman informed the United Nations Security Council that 14,000 people have been arrested since the beginning of the protests. He added that Iran's violent crackdown on protestors has led to the death of at least 277 people.

As protests continue, Iranian regime celebrates the 1979 takeover of US embassy

The attempt to draw an equivalence between anti-hijab protestors, who are protesting against the Islamic regime in Iran and ISIS is a ploy by the Iranian regime to portray the protestors as terrorists and extremists. Iranian regime's leaders have also blamed 'foreign forces' for the anti-hijab protests, attempting to suggest that the US is orchestrating the protests. Meanwhile, the Islamic regime of Iran, which came to power after the Islamic revolution, is celebrating its 1979 takeover of the US embassy, even as the protests in Iran continue. The US embassy was taken over by Iran during the Islamic revolution when the Shah of Iran was overthrown. People taking part in the Islamic revolution took over the US embassy and held 52 Americans hostage for 444 days. The anti-hijab protests are the most significant protests Iran has witnessed since the Islamic revolution. The movement has grown from merely being a protest against hijab to a protest against the Islamic regime.