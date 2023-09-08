Lawmakers Raise Concern Over Chinese Envoy's Comments On Indo-Nepal Ties; Warned To Be More Careful

Lawmakers in Nepal on Friday expressed concern over the controversial remarks made by the Chinese envoy relating to trade between the Himalayan nation and India, explicitly warning the ambassador to be more careful while commenting on sensitive matters of other nations. While speaking at an event titled ‘China in Global Economy and its Impact in Nepal’ on Saturday, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song claimed that Nepal was facing a trade deficit from electricity trade with India.

"Unfortunately, you have a neighbour like India, but fortunately you have a neighbour like India because India is a huge market with huge potential you can tap into. But at the same time, India’s policy towards Nepal and other neighbours is not so friendly and is not so beneficial to Nepal. So we call that policy of constraints," Chen said during the event organised in Kathmandu by the Foundation for Trans-Himalayan Research and Studies and Friends of Silk Road Club Nepal.

On Friday, parliamentarians in Nepal expressed disenchantment with the Chinese ambassador's remarks.

The parliamentary committee has reportedly asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to probe the remarks of Ambassador Chen on the issue of Nepal-India power trade.

The Parliament's International Relations and Tourism Committee meeting on Friday summoned Foreign Minister NP Saud to inquire about the matter. Members of the committee raised concerns about Chen's recent remarks.

Chairman of the committee Rajkishor Yadav urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to investigate the matter and ask the ambassador to be careful while commenting on such a sensitive issue, according to Parliament sources.

“Since Nepal is a sovereign state, it is our business what we do and what we don't," Yadav asserted and urged the foreign ministry to inquire about the Chinese envoy’s remarks.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal said ambassadors to Nepal should be sensitive regarding Nepal's geo-political situation.

He said everyone must be careful so that one's expression should not exacerbate Nepal's geo-political complexities without directly naming the Chinese envoy.

"Without being aware of the geopolitical sensitivity and without understanding the fact that Nepal is committed to non-aligned foreign policy, no one should make hurtful remarks. Let's be cautious and keep Nepal away from troublesome situations," he pointed out.

CPN-UML Lawmaker Bhim Acharya said it was not good for any country to interfere in Nepal's internal affairs.

"Only after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarifies on the remarks of the Chinese ambassador, will UML put forth its position," he said, adding that "it is not good for any side to interfere in the internal affairs of Nepal and other countries.” Similarly, CPN-Maoist Centre lawmaker Barshaman Pun said the tradition of third parties commenting on Nepal's internal affairs should not be allowed to continue.

“Commenting on others' domestic affairs was inappropriate international diplomacy,” he said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should take the initiative to alert the Chinese ambassador in this matter," he added.

Janamat Party Vice-president Abdul Khan said the Chinese ambassador had no right to speak about relations between Nepal and India.

He also sought an explanation from Ambassador Chen regarding his remarks.

Speaking at zero hour of the House of Representatives meeting on Friday, he said, "Attempts are being made to create enmity between long-standing friendly countries Nepal and India.”