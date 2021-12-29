Lawyers For Saddam Hussein Claim American Advisers Influenced Trial, Pressed Defence

American advisers played an active role in the trial of Saddam Hussein, as they instructed the judges on which judgments to make and put pressure on the lawyers, the defence team of the executed Iraqi President Saddam Hussein stated. As per a report by Sputnik, one of Hussein's lawyers, Muhammad Munib, stated that he believe there were American advisers in the same room as the judge, separated by a door and advised him on what he should look for and what he should avoid. Munib further stated that the judge appeared to be taking directions, as he occasionally returned and reversed previous decisions.

Munib also said that the defence counsel was not aware of the US's direct involvement at the outset of the trial until an American lawyer informed them, according to Sputnik. When the truth was revealed, the defence attempted to bring it up in court, but the opposing party disputed everything. Munib claims that the trial was conducted in a manner that violates basic norms of international law and everyone was aware of the outcome from the start.

The defendant was stopped from speaking out

He also said that the defendant was stopped from speaking out, and he was not even granted the right to final remarks, and the tribunal was held in Iraq so that the court could legally inflict the death punishment, according to Sputnik. He stated that there is no doubt that this was not a trial in the traditional or academic sense as all of the fundamentals of justice were missing.

Bushra Khalil, another defence lawyer stated that the American side put a lot of pressure. She stated that she was afraid that they would kill her because other lawyers had been assassinated. She claims that the judge removed her from the room several times. The first head judge in Saddam's trial, Rizgar Mohammed Amin, who had to stand down owing to government influence, confirmed that the trial was overseen by the US, but added that it was the Iraqi side that put the most pressure on individuals involved, according to Sputnik.

Tribunal against Saddam Hussein held its first session in July 2004

The special tribunal against Saddam Hussein held its first session in July 2004. On November 5, 2006, Saddam Hussein was convicted guilty of crimes against humanity by a court of law and condemned to death by hanging. On December 30, 2006, Hussein was executed.

Image: AP