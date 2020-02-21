'Leaning Tower Of Dallas' Becomes A Famous Landmark After Failed Demolition Effort

A building dubbed as the ‘leaning tower of Dallas’ has become an online sensation after it survived a demolition project and titled sideways resembling the famous leaning tower of Pisa. The 11-story structure was a former Affiliated Computer Services building that the authorities in Dallas were trying to bring down. The building shockingly endured the planned implosion and lopsided transforming into another landmark.
The building has since gone viral among the social media users and has drawn flock of sightseers that now want to preserve the architectural masterpiece. People shared the photographs of the warped stack, sparking a heap of jokes online.
Who needs Pisa? We have the Leaning Tower of Dallas pic.twitter.com/9A5fjeHDZG— David Rancken (@rancken) February 17, 2020
A scheduled implosion to a downtown building didn’t go quite as planned. Now, Dallas has its own Leaning Tower of Pisa. pic.twitter.com/W8fTtT2AmF— Joel Austin (@RunDaJoels) February 17, 2020
I never got around to going to Pisa when I lived in Italy. But today I drove past the leaning tower of Dallas, so that’s something pic.twitter.com/39Q00RGsCe— Fr. Emmett Hall (@evhall4) February 18, 2020
The online audience swarmed on the posts with gut busters and hilarious response as they compared the Dallas building with the iconic Leaning Tower of Pisa. Some people even shared pictures of themselves with the building as they hailed the structure as “unique” and “a monument to our dying republic”. Some Dallas residents are petitioning to "save the landmark from destruction” and declare it as 'UNESCO World Heritage Site'.
As of Thursday, the petition that demands to preserve the lopsided building “for memes” has garnered 1000 signatures, as per reports. Master model builder assistant Matt Graham recreated a LEGO version of the Leaning Tower of Dallas from over 1,500 bricks and users ogling at it with iPhone at discovery center Dallas.
Whenever a new landmark is established right next to your home, you have to take a picture with it! Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the Leaning Tower of Dallas! #LeaningTowerOfDallas #DallasLandmark pic.twitter.com/Krx6oVynuF— Benjamin Bratcher (@benjbrat93) February 17, 2020
Randy Cody is so good, his failures become art! Leaning Tower of Dallas Pizza! @gordonkeith @dfwticket @junior_miller @GeorgeDunham @TicketRadio pic.twitter.com/2Jc8KEDNGc— N Ellis (@nolane1985) February 18, 2020
Petition: Make the Leaning Tower of Dallas into a UNESCO World Heritage Site. https://t.co/2TGdZdl8AD— Alissa Ovalle 🇭🇹🇨🇴🌱 (@alissaovalle) February 18, 2020
The leaning tower of Dallas.😂😂😂— Jeff (@LPASSETMGT) February 16, 2020
Oops, an implosion masterpiece!! pic.twitter.com/SVkyNhiPsE
Pretty upset I’m not going to be able to take a picture next to the Leaning Tower of Dallas, but you all are amateurs.— Ryan Zamboni (@Ryan_Zamboni) February 20, 2020
Be different. Try and push over the leaning tower not keep it up! Much more unique😂 pic.twitter.com/F6Y9F4JRkb
Went and checked out the leaning tower of Dallas, sure the one in europe is a bit nicer, oh what a mess pic.twitter.com/Yqlix38RxO— Thomas in Texas (@thomasntexas) February 18, 2020
