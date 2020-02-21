The Debate
'Leaning Tower Of Dallas' Becomes A Famous Landmark After Failed Demolition Effort

Rest of the World News

Leaning Tower of Dallas landmark was a former Affiliated Computer Services building that shockingly endured the planned implosion and lopsided.

Leaning Tower of Dallas

A building dubbed as the ‘leaning tower of Dallas’ has become an online sensation after it survived a demolition project and titled sideways resembling the famous leaning tower of Pisa. The 11-story structure was a former Affiliated Computer Services building that the authorities in Dallas were trying to bring down. The building shockingly endured the planned implosion and lopsided transforming into another landmark.

The building has since gone viral among the social media users and has drawn flock of sightseers that now want to preserve the architectural masterpiece. People shared the photographs of the warped stack, sparking a heap of jokes online.

 

'UNESCO World Heritage Site'

The online audience swarmed on the posts with gut busters and hilarious response as they compared the Dallas building with the iconic Leaning Tower of Pisa. Some people even shared pictures of themselves with the building as they hailed the structure as “unique” and “a monument to our dying republic”. Some Dallas residents are petitioning to "save the landmark from destruction” and declare it as 'UNESCO World Heritage Site'.

As of Thursday, the petition that demands to preserve the lopsided building “for memes” has garnered 1000 signatures, as per reports. Master model builder assistant Matt Graham recreated a LEGO version of the Leaning Tower of Dallas from over 1,500 bricks and users ogling at it with iPhone at discovery center Dallas.

