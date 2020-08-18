Lebanese Customs Authority Chief Arrested Over Beirut Explosion

Lebanon’s customs authority head was arrested by the police formally on August 17, according to the state-run National News Agency report. Earlier this month, the customs chief Badri Daher was detained and summoned by the court and interrogated in relation to the massive explosions that rocked the city of Beirut, killing 180, injuring over 6000, and leaving several thousand others homeless.

The blast, which caused an estimated $20 billion damage, involved 3,000 tons of explosive ammonium nitrate stored in a solitary warehouse at the port of Beirut. An ignition to the chemical stockpile caused 2 deadly blasts that tore apart 40,000 buildings, an estimated 3,000 residential structures, and crumbled to ruins hundreds of medical facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as per the reports.

Documents that surfaced after the blast, the single most destructive in Lebanon’s history, showed that officials have known for years that 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate was stored in a warehouse—AP report confirmed.

As many as 2,000 medics sustained life-threatening injuries. Customs chief Daher was tried by Judge Fadi Sawwan for more than 4 and a half hours, in the presence of his two attorneys. The judge, later, issued an arrest warrant against the chief and ordered the police to take him under custody until further notice in the entire course of the ongoing investigation into the incident. A separate state media report confirmed that the Judge also surveyed the scene of the blast, personally, before returning to interrogate the top influential port official Hassan Koraytem.

Investigation 'very complex'

According to state-run local reports, France's intelligence and the FBI were involved in the probe as Lebanese President Michel Aoun called the blast investigation "very complex" and cited the intelligence as cracking the details of the 'mysterious' cargo wherefrom the Labanon officers seized the chemical. Authorities were probing what got the ship at the port, its source, and who owned the vessel and shipped the Ammonium Nitrate, among many other unresolved and complicated details. Another bigger chunk of the puzzle reported from the investigation was focused on why nearly 3,000 tonnes of explosive ammonium nitrate was stored at the city's port for several years.

A nine-member team of FBI investigators landed in Beirut on August 16, Sunday, a Lebanese aviation officer confirmed to local reports on account of anonymity. The French investigators have been active for several days at the blast site, he revealed. Earlier, on August 17, Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his government's resignation over widespread protests and public outrage as citizens held his administration's neglect accountable for casualties.

They, more than us, have the capability and ability to find out the details of what got the ship here, what is the source, and who owns it—Lebanese President on FBI, French Intelligence involvement.

[President Aoun was informed of the Army Commander and the Director of Intelligence. Credit: Twitter/ Lebanese Presidency]

[French troops walk next to the helicopter carrier Tonnerre near the site of the Aug. 4 explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. Credit: AP]

[US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, center left, and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, center right, visit the site of the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. Credit: AP]

[The mother of Charbel Hetti, right, one of the ten firefighters who were killed during the Aug. 4 explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, holds his son's portrait as she mourns during his funeral at the firefighter headquarters, in Beirut, Lebanon. Credit: AP]

[Firefighters carry the coffin of one of their ten colleagues who were killed during the Aug. 4 explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, during their funerals at the firefighter headquarters, in Beirut, Lebanon. Credit: AP]

[French troops stand as they watch the unloading of equipment from the French Tonnerre helicopter carrier near the site of the Aug. 4 explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. Credit: AP]

