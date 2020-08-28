Lebanese Presidency To Convene Consultation To Appoint New Prime Minister

On August 27, the Lebanese presidency announced that it will consult with the members of parliament to designate a new Prime minister for Lebanon. President Michel Aoun accepted PM Diab's resignation after public fury and angst that forced his government to step down post the deadly blasts in Beirut. After accepting Diab's resignation the government was dormant to its caretaking capacity until the new candidate was unanimously designated by the President and the MPs, as per the reports.

According to the Lebanese sectarian system, the position would be allotted to a Sunni Muslim that surfaced the name of former PM Saad al-Hariri as the potential candidate. However several objections among the party members have made his appointment uncertain in the cabinet. The negotiation over a new Cabinet amid urgent calls for reforms is expected to take place ahead of the French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Beirut, as per local media reports. In a separate report, the Iran-backed Shi'ite Hezbollah and its Shi'ite ally the Amal Movement have been supportive of Hariri to be the PM of Lebanon again.

Read: Canadian FM In Lebanon To Discuss Aid After Port Blast

Read: Canada Offers To Join Lebanon Blast Probe On Condition Of Transparency

Stepped down amid destruction, outcry

In a televised press conference post the deadly blasts, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said, “May God protect Lebanon,” as he stepped down amid the destruction, outcry, and Lebanon’s political dilemma. While the citizens held the sectarian-based corrupt leadership responsible for the massive explosion, Diab blamed the corrupt politicians, saying, "They (the political class) should have been ashamed of themselves because their corruption is what has led to this disaster that had been hidden for seven years.”

“I have discovered that corruption is bigger than the state and that the state is paralyzed by this (ruling) clique and cannot confront it or get rid of it,” said Diab at the press conference. He added, "We are facing an earthquake that struck the country, with all its humanitarian, social, economic, and national repercussions.” Diab said that he was taking "a step back” to stand with the people of Lebanon to “fight the battle for change alongside them”.

[Fireworks were thrown by anti-government protesters explode over Riot Police during clashes near the parliament building following last Tuesday's massive explosion in the seaport which devastated Beirut, Lebanon. AP Photo/Felipe Dana]

[Damaged cars remain at the site of the Aug. 4 deadly blast in the port of Beirut that killed scores and wounded thousands, in Beirut, Lebanon. AP Photo/Hassan Ammar]

[Protesters celebrate after removing a concrete slab from a barrier to open a road leading to the parliament building during demonstrations. Credit: AP]

[Anti-government protesters use fireworks against Lebanese riot police during a protest in the aftermath massive explosion which devastated Beirut. Credit: AP]

[Riot police advance to push back anti-government protesters following massive explosion which devastated Beirut, Lebanon. Credit: AP]

[Anti-government protesters throw back tear gas canisters towards riot policemen, in the aftermath of the massive explosion which devastated Beirut. Credit: AP]

Read: Lebanon At 'risk Of Disappearing' Without Proper Government Reforms: France

Read: UN Resolution Being Voted On Would Cut Lebanon Peacekeepers

(With Input and Images From AP)