Lebanese President Aoun Meets Businessman Najib Mikati, To Be Named Premier-designate

Lebanese President Michel Aoun is expected to poise a billionaire businessman and former prime minister Najib Mikati as the next premier-designate. The news comes in at the heels of the resignation by Saad al-Hariri, who gave up an attempt to form a Cabinet amid an unprecedented financial meltdown roiling the country, the Associated Press reported. In the brief meeting, President Aoun sought the backing of majority parliamentarians to form a government.

Najib Mikati is endorsed by the top-notch in Lebanon

Najib Mikati, a Sunni Muslim is one of the richest men in Lebanon. The former Prime Minister from the northern city of Tripoli became the choice for the post after he was endorsed by most of Lebanon's political parties including the powerful, Iran-backed militant Hezbollah group. The businessman-turned-politician was also endorsed by the exiting PM Hariri, who abandoned efforts to form a government after failing to agree with Aoun on the Cabinet's makeup. Mikati served as prime minister in 2005 and from 2011 to 2013 when he resigned at the height of the Syrian war after a two-year stint in a government dominated by Hezbollah and its allies.

Political deadlock between Aoun and Hari over constitutional rights led to a crippled economy

The political lock horns between Michel Aoun and Hariri over constitutional rights have worsened the already crippled socio-economy condition of the country. Both the leaders' thirst for power has led to a financial meltdown during the pandemic. The Lebanese currency has lost 90% value to the dollar, driving hyperinflation, the AP mentioned. Poverty has skyrocketed in the country with a lack of vaccines, medicines, and electricity, the situation has spiraled out of control.

Mikati's appointment is quite unclear

Mikati's appointment as Premier-designate is widely unclear since it was under his leadership the country plunged into bankruptcy. It is believed that for Mikati to break the year-long impasse over the formation of a new government shall remain a challenge. Mostly because the businessman-turned-politician faced strong Christian opposition, including from the Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s political party, which is now led by his son-in-law Gebran Bassil. Furthermore, the Lebanese government under the Presidentship of Aoun has faced strong criticism and financial standoff from the international community unless the country implemented a wide range of reforms to revive the paralysed socio-political condition and long-standing corruption and mismanagement.

Nevertheless, Najib Mikati has been able to draw the support of the French and the American government as the last resort of a new and developed government for Lebanon. Once signed in, Mikati would be the third so far in the post after the current caretaker government headed by Hassan Diab resigned after the massive explosion at Beirut's port last August.

Following the attack, Lebanon’s former ambassador to Germany, Mustafa Adib tried to form a government. However, he resigned last September, nearly a month after being designated prime minister. Hariri was appointed next and stepped down after 10 months.

