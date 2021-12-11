Lebanon: 12 Feared Dead And 16 Injured In Massive Explosion At Palestinian Refugee Camp

At least 12 people are feared to be dead and over a dozen injured after a massive explosion rocked Burj el-Shemali refugee camp in Palestine on Friday. As per the state media, the blast reportedly took place at a suspected weapons depot belonging to the native militant group Hamas in the port city of Tyre. A Lebanon court judge has ordered the security forces to launch a probe into the blast, state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

However, Shehab News Agency, an alleged mouthpiece of Hamas, quoted a Palestinian source as saying that the blast was caused by the ignition of oxygen canisters stored to be used for the COVID-19 pandemic. Several videos of the scene emerged online showing a number of small red flashes above the area where the explosion took place. Meanwhile, the area surrounding the blast zone was immediately evacuated with rescue teams and bomb experts deployed on site.

[Ambulances rushed to the blast site. Image: AP]

'Oxygen cylinders exploded'

As per initial reports, cited by Associated Press, the fire was expected to be ignited in a diesel tanker and spread along the area to a nearby mosque controlled by Hamas. As per residents, the blaze fuelled explosions of some weapons that might have been stored inside the mosque. According to a TRT World report, the blast site was used as an arms depot, however, an unnamed Palestinian official denied any presence of ammunition in the stores. Instead, he indicated that the explosion was a result of detonation of oxygen cylinders stored in the camp. Meanwhile, videos of smoke billowing from the blast site surfaced on the internet. Camp residents and firefighters battled to put out the fire, while several ambulances reached to carry out victims.

As per reports, the camp is one among the 12 holding zones of thousands of Palestinian refugees. The camps are controlled by Palestinian factions, including those linked to Hamas and Fatah. Lebanese authorities and military, by custom, do not enter the said camps. However, currently, the military has cordoned off the entrance to the area, preventing locals from entering the blast site.

(With inputs from AP)

