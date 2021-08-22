Lebanon Foreign Ministry Thanks India For Evacuating A Lebanese Citizen From Afghanistan

The Lebanon foreign ministry on Sunday, August 22, expressed its gratitude to India for evacuating a Lebanese citizen from Afghanistan amid the ongoing crisis in the war-stranded nation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of Lebanon took to Twitter to extend their thanks to the Indian government who had brought along Lebanese citizen Muhammad Khattab who used to work for an organization linked to an Indian Company.



In the tweet, Lebanon ministry wrote, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants expresses its thanks and gratitude to the friendly State of India for its tireless efforts, under the difficult circumstances Afghanistan is going through, to evacuate the Lebanese citizen, Muhammad Khattab, who works for Tremplin, a subsidiary of the Indian company Oracle, in Afghanistan.”



١)تعرب وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين عن شكرها وإمتنانها لدولة الهند الصديقة على الجهود الحثيثة التي قامت بها في ظل الظروف الصعبة التي تمر بها أفغانستان من أجل إجلاء المواطن اللبناني محمد خطاب الذي يعمل في شركة تريمبلين Trempplin التابعة لشركة أوريكل Oracle الهندية في أفغانستان — Mofa Lebanon (@Mofalebanon) August 22, 2021

The Ministry further informed that the Lebanese citizen was transported to New Delhi onboard an Indian military plane in safety along with other Indian nationals. In its statement, the Ministry also thanked the Embassy of Lebanon in India and the Embassy of Lebanon in Pakistan for their efforts. The Ministry said that the cohesive efforts of all has resulted in the evacuation of a Lebanese citizen from imminent danger to the safe house.

٢)ونقله مع مواطنين من التابعية الهندية إلى نيودلهي على متن طائرة عسكرية هندية بأمان.

كما تنوه الوزارة بالجهود القيمة التي بذلتها سفارة لبنان في الهند وسفارة لبنان في باكستان والتي أثمرت إجلاء مواطن لبناني من خطر محدق إلى دار الأمان. — Mofa Lebanon (@Mofalebanon) August 22, 2021



In the series of tweets, the Ministry added appreciating the cooperation shown by the Pakistani authorities with the Embassy of Lebanon in Islamabad in this regard. The tweets said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants appreciates the historical and distinguished relations between Lebanon and both friendly India and Pakistan, which always stand by Lebanon's side.”

٣)وتثمن أيضاً التعاون الذي أبدته السلطات الباكستانية مع سفارة لبنان في إسلام آباد في هذا الشأن.

وتقدر وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين العلاقات التاريخية والمميزة بين لبنان وكل من الهند وباكستان الصديقتين اللتين تقفان دومًا إلى جانب لبنان. — Mofa Lebanon (@Mofalebanon) August 22, 2021

India's evacuation from Kabul

Over 40 passengers were evacuated on the first flight and the majority of them were employees of the Indian consulate, while the second C-17 aircraft evacuated 150 individuals from Kabul, included Indian diplomats, officials, security staff, and other stranded Indians. Later, a military transport aircraft flew 85 Indians along with two Nepalese from Kabul to Dushanbe, Tajikistan's capital. Separately, the Indian embassy in Qatar announced that 135 Indians who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha in recent days will be returned to India. On Sunday, Indian Airforce repatriated 168 passengers onboard - including 107 Indian nationals to Delhi from Kabul - totalling the evacuation tally to 400. US troops are currently in control of the Hamid Karzai airport and are aiding with the evacuation of Afghans and other nationals. Biden has set 11 September as the date for the complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

Image: ANI