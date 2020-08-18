Lebanon: Judges set to pronounce verdict on bomb blasts that killed ex-PM

Judges at the United Nations backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon are set to pronounce their verdict on the 2005 bomb blast. The horrific blast, which led to the assassination of then Prime Minister, brought a political upheaval in Lebanon, pushing it into the worst crisis since the 1970s. Four Hezbollah members were charged with the conspiracy, who are undertrial since 2005.

Lebanon into crisis

The ‘suicide bombing’ which took placed on February 14, 2005, led to the killing of then Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri along with 21 others. Hariri was a Sunni Muslim billionaire and political leader who had close ties with the US and some Sunni Arab nations. However, he was seen as a threat to Iranian and Syrian influence on Lebanon. Hariri’s assassination plunged Lebanon into the worst crisis in decades and led to the withdrawal of Syrian forces, turning Lebanon into a battleground for rival forces.

As per the DNA evidence collected by the Lebanese authorities, the blast was carried out by a male suicide bomber who was never identified. While Iran backed Hezbollah denies any involvement in the blasts, Prosecutors have argued that the four men on trial carefully monitored Hariri’s movements in the months leading up to the attack. In addition, they‘ve also claimed that all the four- Salim Jamil Ayyash, Hassan Habib Merhi, Assad Hassan Sabra and Hussein Hassan Oneissi were motivated by a desire to get rid of the Sunni leader. However, court-assigned defendant lawyers have denied the presence of any physical evidence linking them to the tragic blasts.

According to reports, the judges were set to rule out the case earlier this month, however, the Beirut port blast overshadowed it. The series of explosions which killed 178 led to an immediate resignation from the Hezbollah backed Lebanese government.

Image credits: AP