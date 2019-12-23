Lebanon PM-designate Launches Consultations To Form Government

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate on December 21 reportedly launched consultations to form a government for the country which has been hit by protests and facing economic collapse. Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government since former Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned on October 29. The protesters have been demanding an overhaul of the political establishment which they deem corrupt and inept, insisting on a government of independents and experts with no ties to the country's sectarian parties. However, Shiite groups Amal and Hezbollah have been demanding a government that includes representatives of established parties.

The designated Prime Minister Hassan Diab after meeting several political leaders reportedly said that Labanon is in intesive care. He further added, “All political sides are in line with my (proposal) for a government of independents and experts, including Hezbollah". He also said that he would start talks with representatives of the popular movement on Sunday to form such a government.

The onset of talks with various officials and lawmakers, Parliament speaker Nabih Berri said he "insists on securing representation for all parliamentary groups," in the next government. Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad after meeting Diab reportedly said "wider representation" would help accelerate the formation of a government. Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, who heads the Hezbollah-allied Free Patriotic Movement, said that he would prefer a government that did not include high-profile political figures. However, he further added that parliamentary blocs should be represented in some form.

Lebanon protests

The nationwide protests are considered to be one of the worst in Lebanon with protesters witnessed to have put forward demands to end corruption and poor management by the government for nearly three decades. Lebanon is currently going through a severe economic crisis which catapulted the country into a political crisis following nationwide protests triggered by new proposed taxes. The country’s gross debt, at 85.4 billion dollars, had increased by 0.7 per cent from last year, one of the biggest public debt ratios in the world. Recently, the banks announced a weekly cap of $1,000 on cash withdrawals and restricted transfers abroad. Lebanon Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri had also called the country a ‘sinking ship’. A Lebanese daily quoted Berri saying the efforts to form a new government were completely frozen which aggravated the ongoing crisis.

(With PTI inputs)

