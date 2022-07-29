Lebanon: Silos That Shielded Thousands During 2020 Beirut Blast On Verge Of Collapse

A group of colossal grain silos that survived the 2020 Beirut port blast are now at risk of collapse. According to Associated Press, a fire in the structure has been smouldering for over a fortnight and has only increased in recent weeks. Notably, the storage which houses 800 tons of grains, saved hundreds of lives during the blast.

Earlier, PM-designate Najib Mikati issued a warning that “the northern group of silos are now in danger of falling”. His stance was backed by caretaker environment minister Nasser Yassin who said that there was a growing risk of the silos falling to the ground. It is pertinent to note that the rate at which the grain silos are tilting has now increased from 2 milimeteres per day to 2.5 mm per hour.

The blazes in the silos have been blamed on fermented wheat and summer heat. Recently, local media reported that the fire was spread even further the fire came in contact with an electric cable. As of now, efforts to combat the disaster have proven to be ineffective. Notably, experts warned that usage of water to douse the fire would only make it worse by increasing the moisture and reigniting the fire.

Risk of environmental collapse

A collapse of the silos poses a risk of environmental contamination. Amidst the threat, Lebanese Environment and Health Ministries released a statement saying that, if the silos collapse, dust would be emitted into the air. “According to experts’ opinions, there is no scientific evidence for the presence of asbestos or any other toxic substances,” they said.

During the 2020 explosion, the grain silos shielded the western part of Beirut, withstanding the brutal force. The disaster that took place on August 4, 2020, rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, killing over 200 and injuring more than four thousand people. An investigation to find the exact trigger of the explosion is underway, however, officials are blaming tons of ammonium nitrate stored inside the safe house for the destruction.

Earlier this year, the Lebanese government moved to demolish the silos but was forced to suspend the decision following protests from families of the blast’s victims and survivors, who argued that it may contain useful evidence.

(Image: AP)