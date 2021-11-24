Lebanon Warns Diplomatic Crisis With Gulf Nations Could Worsen If Not Resolved Quickly

The interior minister of Lebanon Bassam Mawlawi has warned on Tuesday that if there will be any further delay in resolving the diplomatic crisis with Gulf countries then more lives of Lebanese people will be affected by the severe economic catastrophe. Mawlawi believes that the resignation of the Cabinet member George Kordahi, whose statements have enraged Saudi Arabia is the first step toward settling the problem, AP reported. Kordahi’s statements were broadcasted in which he stated that the ongoing conflicts in Yemen as Saudi Arabia's "aggression" and called it futile. Saudi Arabia which is a longtime supporter of Lebanon, withdrew its ambassador as well as requested the Lebanese envoy to depart last month following the comments.

As per reports, Kordahi taped the remarks weeks before he was being appointed as the minister and has refused to apologise or resign despite widespread pressure, including from the Lebanese prime minister. Officials in Lebanon have stated that his comments do not reflect the views of the government. After Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Kuwait, had also ordered their diplomats to return to their countries.

Indicating the situation, Bassam Mawlawi told The Associated Press, “This is taking a long time. It should not take more than a month to be resolved. He should have resigned before. He should have resigned immediately. ... Every delay causes more grave damage to the Lebanese, whether those in Lebanon or in the Gulf.”

The economic crisis in Lebanon

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has also imposed a restriction on Lebanese imports, impacting hundreds of enterprises as well as blocking Lebanon from hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign exchange. Mawlawi cautioned that the Saudi import restrictions might be broadened and all the other Gulf countries might follow the same path, further jeopardising employment and residence in the oil-rich countries.

The interior minister even claimed that the lives of approximately 350,000 Lebanese residing in Gulf countries are in jeopardy. As per reports, Lebanon's economic crisis began in late 2019, resulting in a 90% devaluation of the national currency. Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their jobs, while three-quarters of the population are residing in poverty.

According to Mawlawi, Kordahi is not retiring because he requires the authorisation of his political allies. Kordahi is supported by Hezbollah, an Iran-backed terrorist group that also supports Houthi rebels in Yemen has risen to power in Lebanon. On the other hand, Saudi authorities stated that the problem with Lebanon goes deeper than Kordahi's remarks and is entrenched in a regime that has associated itself with Iran.

(Image: AP)