Lebanon Witnesses Massive Power Outage As Electric Supplier Suspends Distribution

Lebanon on Saturday witnessed a massive power outage after the national public industrial and commercial company cut off electricity supply throughout the country in wake of the conflict in the Aaramoun settlement near Beirut. As per a report by Al-Jaheed, the company controls 90% of power distribution in Lebanon. The international airport of Beirut also suffered a brownout amid the crisis, eyewitnesses told the publication.

However, Electricity of Lebanon, the national power supply company, claimed that residents tried to break into the station in protest of constant power outages, which caused the entire power grid to falter. The situation comes as a result of the severe economic meltdown Lebanon is currently facing. The country has been unable to provide fuel for power plants for over six months now, leaving major cities without electric supply for up to 20-22 hours a day. The situation has largely impacted the functioning of state institutions, hospitals and factories.

Lebanon power crisis

Lebanon is grappling with a crippled energy supply, which has been made worse by its dependence on fuel imports. In October, two main power plants were forced to shut down after running out of fuel, leaving the country to rely on private operators. As per BBC, the two government-owned power plants produced roughly 40% of the total national power supply. However, the struggle to keep the power sector running further toughened after the national currency crashed into the newest lows last month. According to an Associated Press report, the Lebanese power company has annual losses of up to $1.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Lebanon has received fuel shipments from Iran via Syria. Additionally, the small country in the Middle East has also made a swap deal with the government to help the country's electric supply stay afloat for days. The Lebanese government has also been sorting negotiations with Jordan and Egypt through Syria to ensure the country stays operational.

It is pertinent to mention that skyrocketing inflation, government corruption and international apathy have pushed the country towards an economic freefall. As per the World Bank, Lebanon's economic crisis is among the top three global financial crises since 1850. The GDP dropped to 37%- an amount "usually associated with conflicts and wars," Foreign Policy reported, citing unnamed experts. The country suffered a compounding crisis of a massive blast in Beirut, which killed over 200, COVID-19 pandemic and multiple civil protests. In addition, the forced resignation of the Hassan Diab government also rendered a heavy blow on the political dynamic of the country.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)