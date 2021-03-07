Lebanon's Caretaker PM Threatens To Stop Working To Pressure Politicians To Form New Govt

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Saturday said he is willing to isolate himself and stop working to pressure politicians to form a new government. Diab said if isolation helps he is ready to turn to it, but warned that it will disrupt the state and harm Lebanese people. Diab and his cabinet resigned last August after an explosion caused by ammonium nitrate rocked Beirut city port, killing more than 200 people and injuring thousands of others.

Why the delay?

Diab is currently serving as caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed. Former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri has been nominated by the members of parliament to form the new government but the leader is facing a roadblock because of Lebanon's sectarian form of politics. In Lebanon, parliamentary seats are equally divided between Christians and Muslims for fair representation, and choosing a cabinet without disrupting the status quo is a humongous task for any new prime minister.

Hariri, who has been a three-time Prime Minister with his most recent term ending in 2019, is also facing opposition from the people, who feel that it is a continuation of the same ruling elite returning to power against whom they have been fighting for years. Hariri had to resign in 2019 after anti-government protests spread across the country, demanding reforms and change in leadership because of a huge economic crisis.

Lebanon is currently witnessing widespread protests against the economic woes that the country has been facing, which worsened after the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year. Protesters have been blocking roads and demonstrating in front of the parliament for the past five days, demanding banks to release their deposits. The delay in the formation of the new government is not helping the people because it is pushing behind the much-needed reforms.

