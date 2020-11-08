Lebanon's Former FM Says US Had Warned Him To Cut Ties With Hezbollah Before Sanctions

Former Lebanese foreign minister Gebran Bassil, who has been slapped with sanctions by the United States, has alleged that Washington asked him to severe ties with Shiite organisation Hezbollah before he was targetted with embargos. Bassil, in a televised statement, said that he was summoned by the US Embassy in Lebanon and was asked to comply with certain demands before being sanctioned.

Read: Lebanon's Leader Challenges US Sanctions Against Son-in-law

Bassil alleged that the US Embassy asked him to cut ties with Hezbollah, a Lebanese political party, which Washington has classified as a terrorist organisation. Bassil said he was told if he doesn't comply with the demand, sanctions would be implemented against him. Bassil said that when the sanctions were brought against him by the US, it had nothing to do with Hezbollah but was slapped for some corruption case, indicating that he has been falsely framed. The son-in-law of the Lebanese President Michel Aoun has been designated by the United States for his alleged role in corruption.

Read: Saad Al-Hariri Designated Prime Minister Of Lebanon One Year After Stepping Down

"Bassil has served in multiple high-level posts in the Lebanese government, including as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Minister of Energy and Water, and Minister of Telecommunications. Throughout his government career, Bassil has become notorious for corruption and has been linked to the purchase of influence within Lebanese political circles. While Minister of Energy, Bassil was involved in approving several projects that would have steered Lebanese government funds to individuals close to him through a group of front companies," US State Department said in a press release on November 6.

Read: Lebanon: Thousands Mark First Anniversary Of Protest Movement

Bassil's accusations

Bassil in a series of tweets on Sunday slammed the US Foreign Secretary Mike Pompeo for neglecting the fact what it would mean to isolate Hezbollah as he defended his decision to not severe ties with the organisation. Bassil alleged that when he asked Pompeo during one of the latter's recent visits to Lebanon, that if the US is willing to prevent the bloodshed that would occur if he decides to isolate Hezbollah, Foreign Secretary's reply was "no".

"The truth is that the road with America has always been difficult, but we have to walk and endure injustice to remain free in our country and to protect Lebanon from division and fighting, while insisting that we remain friends of the American people, no matter how wrong their administration is," Bassil wrote on Twitter.

Read: Talks Begin On Demarcation Of Lebanon-Israel Maritime Border

