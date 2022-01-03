Amid a political paralysis in Lebanon, lawmaker Gebran Bassil on Sunday slammed ally Hezbollah and called it “the militia warlords and the leaders of corruption”. According to Arab News, Bassil, who heads the Free Patriotic Movement and has been an ally of Hezbollah since 2006, criticised Hezbollah, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Lebanese Forces party leader Samir Geagea and governor of the central bank, Riad Salameh.

Bassil asked: “Where is the consensual democracy? Is it (by) paralyzing the Cabinet and attacking the president and his rule? Is it by attacking the Constitutional Council? Where is the defensive strategy to solve problems with sister countries?”

It is to mention that cabinet sessions are yet to resume as the ministers of Hezbollah and the Amal movement are still refusing to attend sessions. Lebanon has been witnessing an economic crisis. Bassil’s comments come ahead of critical parliamentary elections in which his party is expecting tough competition.

On Sunday, the Lebanese lawmaker also went on to say that making “empty promises and then belittling us and what we represent is unacceptable”. Bassil added that his party would of course be more powerful in the upcoming elections if it was to ally with Hezbollah. However, he added that if his party needs to choose between winning the elections and keeping dignity, then he would say that it is better to be alone than with “bad company”.

“Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah will say that such matters should only be discussed in closed meetings. That’s true, but we have tried and tried to see eye to eye,” Bassil said as quoted by the Arab News.

“We do not want to disregard the understanding we have with Hezbollah because it is a sound understanding, based on national constants. However, we want a better one because it is no longer effective. Our priority is the state and reforms. Their priority is resistance and defending it. We cannot lose the state and the resistance, but we can win both,” he added.

Bassil slams Parliament Speaker, Lebanese Forces party leader and central bank governor

Bassil further hailed his party for standing against foreign projects such as the “deal of the century,” a reference to former US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan. He said that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri ultimately decided which laws were subject to discussion and which were not, and he reiterated President Michel Aoun’s demand for a decentralised administrative and financial system. The Lebanese lawmaker also slammed Riad Salameh who, he stated, was “politically protected by the pillars of the political system”.

Accusing Salameh of orchestrating the largest organised robbery of people's money, he claimed that Salameh was wanted in seven countries but “no one dares to address him in Lebanon”. Bassil also alleged that the governor had obstructed the criminal audit into the central bank’s accounts and was sabotaging the financial recovery plan with the IMF. He then went on to call Samir Geagea “a tool for foreign parties - Israel and the US - seeking sedition in Lebanon”.

(Image: AP)