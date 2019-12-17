'Legends Of The Hidden Temple' Is Coming Soon As Show For Adults

Nickelodeon’s game show and a 90s hit, Legends of the hidden temple has been revived by mobile-only video streaming platform Quibi, the executives announced on Monday. The supersized and reimagined version of the show will feature adult contestants but will still include classic elements of the original show like moat crossing, Olmec and Temple run challenges.

The updated version

Dwayne Johnson isn't the only rock coming to Quibi. #LegendsOfTheHiddenTemple Quibi.

2020. pic.twitter.com/hadAmz6yK1 — Quibi (@Quibi) December 16, 2019

The program centred on a temple that was filled with lost treasures protected by mysterious Mayan temple guards. Six teams of two children-a boy and a girl-competed to retrieve one of the historical artefacts in the temple by performing physical stunts and answering questions based on history, mythology, and geography. The show was hosted by Kirk Fogg.

Executive producer and one of the original creator of the show, Scott A. Stone said that bringing back Legends for Quibi is a dream come true. To bolster the show’s grandeur, Legends of the Hidden Temple will be filmed at an undisclosed jungle outpost instead of the original Nickelodeon’s studios in Orlando, Florida. Though the new version of the game show doesn’t have an exact launch date, Quibi, a short-form mobile video platform headquartered in Los Angeles, is set to kick off its services on April 6, 2020.

Recently, 16-time WWE World Champion and Hollywood actor John Cena became the host the popular American quiz show Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? which was picked up by Nickelodeon after its successful run with networks Fox and Syndication. As part of the relaunch, John Cena became the new host of the show replacing Jeff Foxworthy who previously hosted 98 episodes for Fox. The Nickelodeon version debuted on 10th June 2019, with the first episode being released as a preview by the channel four days prior to its networks debut. The show features adults testing out their elementary school knowledge. Contestants can win up to $100,000 on the show.

