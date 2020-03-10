Lego's Plastic Building Blocks To Go Green And Sustainable By 2030

Danish toymaker Lego, famous for its multi-coloured plastic building blocks, has reportedly announced to go “green” by adopting sustainable manufacturing to conserve the environment. Lego’s new green initiative aims that its iconic bricks should be a 100 per cent sustainable by 2030. The measure comes as an effort to curb the use of plastic and reduce the harm to the planet, confirmed reports.

Tim Brooks, head of corporate for Lego reportedly said that with pieces virtually unbreakable and reusable for generations, Lego as a company has always looked towards sustainability. Now the company wants to adapt to environmental and consumer demands. He emphasized that the consumers are making more conscious purchases and are steering away from buying plastic as they become more aware of the hazardous impact of the plastic on the environment.

The Danish company had reportedly announced about producing the blocks from the biodegradable plant material like sugar canes in the year 2019. This year, they want to draft measures to make the majority of their production sustainable by 2030 as the company said that they take environmental concerns seriously.

Durable like plastic but sustainable

The CEO of the Danish company, Niels B. Christiansen reportedly said that the company was already making progress with packaging to leave plastic behind. He said that what he was aiming to do was invest money into creating materials that maintain the quality and strength of plastics but using sustainable sources. Something that, like plastic, is durable and does not crumble or disintegrate. He said that the company wanted to hold on to the quality the consumers expected despite the change of material.

According to the media reports, Lego replay, a program that provides free shipping labels for donations, already arranges for the eco-friendly reuse of the bricks by delivering old bricks to the needy kids instead of being discarded. Brooks reportedly said that the company that way is environmentally responsible and contributes actively towards reducing the impact of plastic.

