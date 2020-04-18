Lesotho PM Deploys Army After Court Sets Aside His Decision To Suspend Parliament

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane announced the deployment of the army to “restore peace and order” as the leader is facing pressure to step down. Thabane was charged with the murder of his estranged wife and has been seeking immunity from the court since then to avoid formal prosecution. He became one of the prime suspects of murder after his mobile number was recovered from the communications records from the scene.

During a televised address on April 18, the Lesotho leader said that he had deployed the army to take control of the situation. Police suspect Thabane of his involvement in his wife’s murder in 2017 and the party leaders have been pressurising the 80-year-old to step down from the top post before his tenure ends.

Read: Lesotho PM Thomas Thabane In Court Over Murder Of Estranged Wife

Thabane said that the deployment of the army was a necessary measure against “these elements” and added that his decision is in alignment with the security orders. He added that it was required in order to avoid putting the nation in danger. According to media reports, the army has arrested top officials including police commissioner Holomo Molibeli.

Read: Lesotho's PM Fails To Show In Court To Face Murder Charge

Avoiding no-confidence motion

The national assembly had passed a bill barring the Prime Minister to call for fresh elections in case he lost the no-confidence motion. However, Thabane suspended the parliament for three months to avoid the no-confidence motion but the constitutional court set aside his decision. Court’s decision made Thabane deploy armed soldiers patrolling the streets in bulletproof vests and helmets.

Read: Police Say Lesotho's First Lady To Be Charged With Murder

Read: Envoys Of B'desh, Lesotho And Panama Present Credentials To President