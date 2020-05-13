Lesotho PM To Submit Resignation After Coalition Collapses Over Murder Case

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane is likely to submit his resignation on May 13 after the ruling coalition collapsed in parliament amid the controversy around a murder case. Thabane was accused of being involved in the murder of his estranged wife Lipolelo who was shot dead while driving her car in June 2017.

Police have accused his current wife Maesaiah of assassinating Lipolelo just outside of the capital. Thabane became one of the prime suspects of murder after his mobile number was recovered from the communications records from the scene. However, police are yet to bring charges to the court.

The Prime Minister of Lesotho, a tiny landlocked nation of 2.2 million with a history of political turmoil, had been seeking immunity from the court since then to avoid formal prosecution. Thabane and Maesaiah have denied any kind of involvement in the murder of Lipolelo but the accusation damaged the political influence and prestige of Lesotho PM.

Thabane came under tremendous pressure from fellow politicians to resign from the top post. Last month, the 80-year-old leader announced the deployment of the army to “restore peace and order” as he was facing pressure to step down.

Read: Lesotho PM Thomas Thabane In Court Over Murder Of Estranged Wife

Deployed army last month

During a televised address on April 18, the Lesotho leader said that he had deployed the army to take control of the situation. Thabane said that the deployment of the army was a necessary measure against “these elements” and added that his decision is in alignment with the security orders.

The national assembly had passed a bill barring the Prime Minister to call for fresh elections in case he lost the no-confidence motion. Thabane suspended the parliament for three months to avoid the no-confidence motion but the constitutional court set aside his decision. According to media reports, the Prime Minister is supposed to inform King Letsie III of his intention to leave in a letter on Wednesday, bringing down the curtain to a decades-long political career.

Read: Lesotho PM Deploys Army After Court Sets Aside His Decision To Suspend Parliament

Read: COVID-19: Zulu King Adds Voice To Lockdown Appeal As Cases Cross 10,000 In South Africa

(Image credit: AP)