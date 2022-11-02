LGBTQ Community Hails Tokyo's Step As It Starts Issuing Certificates To Same-sex Couples

In a major development, Japan's capital, Tokyo has started issuing certificates to same-sex couples - nearly seven years after the city registered its first such marriage in 2015.

With this move, the same-sex couple which is often called a "minority community" in Japan, will allow the pair in the capital to be treated in the same way as married heterosexual couples in areas such as housing, health care and child-rearing. Though Tokyo became the largest municipality that allows the same-sex-marriage, no such provisions have been announced for the whole country.

In 2015, Tokyo’s Shibuya district became the first district that introduced same-sex partnership recognition. Later, more than 200 smaller towns joined the move, accounting for less than one-fifth of Japanese municipalities.

While speaking to news agency Associated Press, several couples hailed the decision and said it would allow same-sex partners to apply for public housing like married couples, give them access to medical data and allow them to be beneficiaries in auto and life insurance. "With this certificate, there is no need to explain, and I think I will be able to talk to other people about the relationship between myself and my partner with a bit more confidence," said Soyoka Yamamoto, who campaigned for same-sex partnership recognition by Tokyo.

Legal protections are still lacking for the LGBTQ+ community in Japan

Further, Yamamoto asserted, she has been worried constantly about discrimination and had to make an extra effort in explaining her relationship with her partner. Notably, support for sexual diversity has grown slowly in Japan, and legal protections are still lacking for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. They often face discrimination at school, work and at home, causing many to hide their sexual identities.

Still, many sexual minority couples say the partnership recognition will improve their daily lives, allowing them to rent apartments and sign documents in medical emergencies, and in inheritance. "Until now, all the systems, rules and services in Japan have been formed as if lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ+) people are invisible in this society, and Tokyo’s system has been the same," Fumino Sugiyama, a transgender activist.

Image: AP