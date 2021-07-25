' LGBTQ People Are Afraid..': Thousands March In Hungary Pride Parade To Oppose LGBT Law

Thousands of people with pride rainbow flags flooded the streets of Warsaw, capital of Poland on Saturday in support of the LGBTQ+ rights, calling to end discrimination. In one of the largest pride parades in central and eastern Europe dubbed as “The Equality Parade” attendees demonstrated their support for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in the aftermath of Poland and Hungary’s enactment of regressive laws, condemned by all of Europe. According to the reports, the pride march was headed by Warsaw's mayor Rafal Trzaskowski with several liberal politicians showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Similarly, Hungary’s capital Budapest saw hundreds of thousands of demonstrators condemning the policies of Hungary's right-wing government as they flooded the streets with pride banners chanting pro-LGBTQ+ slogans. Citizens expressed angst at the populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government’s laws that ‘stigmatize’ sexual minorities in all of Central European.

[Credit: AP]

Budapest Pride spokesperson Jojo Majercsik told local press reporters that this year’s pride march wasn’t just a celebration but a remembrance of the historical struggles of the LGBT movement and their rights. Furthermore, he condemned Orban’s policies saying that it categorically targets gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer people and strips them off their rights.

“A lot of LGBTQ people are afraid and don’t feel like they have a place or a future in this country anymore,” Majercsik told The Associated Press.

[Credit: AP]

[Credit: AP]

[Credit: AP]

Hungary's controversial anti-LGBTQ+ law

The protests follow the controversial law passed by Hungary's parliament in June that prohibits the display of LGBTQ+ content to minors to suppress homosexuality or gender change. The bill also came with “tougher” penalties for pedophiles. The Hungarian government argues that the law seeks to protect children. As the protesters in large numbers gathered on the streets with pride flags, they were cheered by onlookers from their balconies. While there’s higher support for the LGBTQ+ communities in Warsaw, the other larger cities in Poland, which are more conservative and largely catholic, seek to suppress homosexuality and communities that identify with different sexual orientations. Protesters called homophobia “a huge issue” in Poland, adding that the situation was tragic.