Libya: At Least 57 Migrants Dead After Boat Carrying 75 Migrants On Board Capsizes

At least 57 people were presumed dead after a country-made boat capsized off Libya’s coast on Monday. According to a report by AP, all those who died were migrants who sought a better life in Europe. While explaining the disaster, a spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration Safa Msehli said that the vessel had left the western coastal town of Al-Khums on Sunday. She informed that there were at least 75 migrants on board, including women and children. She also added that 18 were rescued by the locals and fishermen. It is worth noting that the incident of July 27 was the second ocean disaster in less than a week. Earlier on July 21, Wednesday, at least 20 migrants died after the boat carrying migrants overturned midway.

‼️ A shipwreck off #libya claims at least 57 lives today after a boat capsized near Khums.



According to survivors brought to shore by fishermen and the coast guard, at least 20 women and two children were among those who drowned. pic.twitter.com/QXqs1Oc7kx — Safa Msehli (@msehlisafa) July 26, 2021

"Those who were rescued by the fishermen belonged to Ghana, Nigeria and Gambia. The boat capsized after it had encountered a problem in the engine," said Msehli and added that the bad weather further fuelled the boat in capsizing.

More than 1,100 migrants die while crossing the deadliest sea route

According to the report, migrants leaving African countries has seen a steep spike in recent months. A report by Amnesty International has found that more than 7,000 people were caught while leaving the country through the sea route. All of them were forcibly returned to Libya, and have been living in detention camps since then. The report also said as many as 1,146 people lost their lives between January and June this year while crossing the boundaries of Libya, with the Central Mediterranean route between Libya and Italy being the deadliest.

Libya migrants forced to leave the country after 2011

The report submitted by Amnesty International marked the April 2021 incident as one of the 'deadliest' as it had claimed the lives of 130 people. The international non-governmental organization that focussed on human rights noted that the ship had sent multiple distress calls before being completely submerged. Libyan maritime authorities confirmed that one of their coast guard vessels had fired warning shots at a migrant vessel. They said it was an effort to stop the boat from crossing into Europe. The deadly sea route has become a major transit way for people trying to reach Europe by boat following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime autocrat Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

(With inputs from AP)

