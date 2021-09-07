Libya's Eastern-based Army Releases Detainees, UN Mission Welcomes The Move

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Monday, 6 September welcomed the release of eight other detainees by the Libyan Arab Armed Forces as it was w theithin framework of the ceasefire agreement signed on 23 October, 2020. This comes as the UNSMIL took note of the release of Saadi Gaddaffi, son of the former leader Muammar Gaddafi who was deposed and killed during a 2011 uprising, and seven other officials of the former regime who were detained for seven or more years.

"The release of these detainees took place today at Gate 50 on the Coastal Road, Sirte, under the supervision of the (5+5) JMC (Joint Military Commission)," the UNSMIL said in a tweet while praising the Libyan government for releasing the detainees. The UNSMIL termed the release as a key step towards respect for the rule of law and human rights, and a positive development that can contribute to a rights-based national reconciliation process and further foster national unity.

According to the mission, all detainees must be freed in order to help Libya's national reconciliation as well as peace and stability in the country.

UNSMIL issues statement welcoming the decision

Statement by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya

The official press release stated, "The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) takes note of the release, on 5 September, of Mr Al-Saadi Gadaffi, along with Mr Ahmed Ramadan and six other officials of the former regime who were detained for seven or more years. Mr Gadaffi’s release is in compliance with a legal order following his acquittal by a Libyan court in 2019. "

It added, "In this regard, UNSMIL commends the efforts of the Government of National Unity, the Presidency Council and judicial authorities, and reiterates its calls on Libyan authorities to promptly release thousands of persons who remain arbitrarily detained in facilities across Libya."

Saadi Gaddafi released from prison

Saadi Gaddafi was released by Libyan authorities on 5 September. Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the Deputy Prime Minister, tweeted early Monday that Gaddafi had been released in compliance with a previous court order. After his release, the Libyan leader left for Istanbul. Saadi Gaddafi, known for his playboy lifestyle under his father's regime and for being a professional footballer, fled to Niger following the Nato-backed rebellion. He was apprehended and extradited to Libya in 2014 and has been imprisoned in Tripoli since then.

Picture Credit: AP