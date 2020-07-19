Libya's GNA Moves Fighters Closer To Sirte, A Gateway To Libya's Main Oil Terminals

On July 18, Libya’s internationally recognised Government of National Accord moved the fighters closer to Sirte. Sirte is the gateway to Libya’s main oil terminals which the GNA aims to recapture from the eastern based Libyan National Army. According to reports, witnesses claim that about 200 vehicles moved eastwards from Misrata towards the town of Tawergha, which falls in the way of Sirte.

Battle between the LNA and GNA

The GNA is backed by Turkey and claims that it will recapture Sirte and an LNA airbase at Jufra. The GNA recently ended military commander’s campaign Khalifa Haftar’s 14 months campaign to take control of the capital, Tripoli. With this, GNA recaptured most of the territory held by LNA. Egypt is further threatening to send troops to Libya if the GNA and Turkey try to capture Sirte. Egypt is supported by the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

The United States also made a statement saying that Moscow has sent warplanes to Jufra through Syria just to act in support of the Russians who are fighting in company with LNA. However, both Moscow and LNA have denied this statement. The LNA has itself sent forces and weapons to sustain its defence of Sirte

(Image Credits: AP)