'Lifting Lockdown Restrictions Just The Beginning Of Next Phase': WHO Chief

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday said that lifting lockdown restrictions for COVID-19 is not the end of the epidemic, it's just the beginning of the next phase.

Speaking at the Group of 20 (G20) Health Ministers virtual meeting from Geneva, the WHO chief said that it's vital in this next phase that countries educate, engage and empower their people to prevent and respond rapidly to any resurgence, according to news agency Xinhua.

'Critical that these measures are phased process'

"We are encouraged that several G20 countries are now starting to plan on how to ease social restrictions. It is critical that these measures are a phased process," he said. Tedros told the Health Ministers that the WHO is deeply concerned that the virus now appears to be gathering pace in countries that lack the capacity of many G20 countries to respond to it.

I had three asks of @g20org health ministers today:

1. Fight #COVID19 with determination, guided by science & evidence

2. Continue to support the global response

3. Work together to increase the production & equitable distribution of essential supplies & remove trade barriers. pic.twitter.com/mjSLicnqVV — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 19, 2020

"Urgent support is needed, not only to support countries to respond to COVID-19 but to ensure other essential health services continue," he said.

'We are one humanity'

Tedros also took the opportunity to thank Saudi Arabia for its support to the global fight against the virus. Saudi Arabia announced Thursday a $500 million donation to relevant international organisations to support global efforts in combating the COVID-19. "The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us of a simple truth: we are one humanity. We share the same planet. We share the same hopes and dreams. We share the same destiny," the WHO chief said.

Many countries have raised questions on WHO's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic and its alleged biased towards China. Trump on Wednesday halted US funding to the WHO after alleging mismanaging the coronavirus crisis. Trump has blamed WHO's "very much sided" approach to China on the Coronavirus crisis, asserting that many people are unhappy with the global health agency and feel that "it's been very unfair".

Trump said, "Today I am instructing my administration to halt the funding of WHO while the review is conducted is assessing WHO's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the Coronavirus."

