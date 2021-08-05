Lightning In Bangladesh Kills 16 People On Their Way To A Wedding Party In Shibgunj

As many as 16 people were killed and over a dozen revelers of a wedding party were injured after several lightning bolts strike on their refuge shelter. As many as 12 persons, including the bridegroom, were injured in the incident. The shocking episode took place in the Shibgunj sub-district bordering India in Chapainawabganj in the northwestern region of Bangladesh on Wednesday, August 4. The rejoiced attendees were on the small boat headed to a wedding ceremony before the ordeal befell upon them, PTI informed.

Several lightning bolts in few seconds; bride safe

Several lighting within few seconds hit the boat carrying the wedding party revelers after the group left in a boat at the Riverside town of Shibganj, Chief Administrative Officer Shakib Al Tabby told reporters at Shibganj. He also added that the bride of the wedding was safe as she was not present with the revelers.

The ordeal occurred as the attendees deboarded the boat in the stormy evening and took refuge at a nearby shelter to avoid incessant rain and thunderstorms. The mishap happened due to a series of unprecedented lightning strikes.

The troop of revelers was immediately taken to the nearby government hospital. The groom also survived the strike but is severely injured. They are being treated in the burn ward, Rabby told PTI.

Lightning strikes during Bangladesh monsoons kill hundreds every year

The monsoon season in Bangladesh witnesses extremes of both natural disasters and unnatural deaths. In 2016, over 200 people were killed due to thunderstorms and lightning strikes. In May alone, 82 people were killed in a day. As reported, among the dead were mostly farmers who worked in the fields during heavy lightning. However, many deaths also go unacknowledged by officials, PTI claimed.

Fierce monsoon has also ravaged the southeastern region of Bangladesh's famous Cox Bazaar. About 20 were reported dead, including Rohingya refugees. Experts in the South Asian Nation suspect the increased lightning strikes due to deforestation. Following this, Bangladesh last year planted hundreds and thousands of palm trees intending to reduce the impact of climate change and reverse deaths due to lightning strikes.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

(Image: Unsplash/representative)