'Will Not Help' Potential Putin-Biden Summit: Kremlin On Reports Of Likely US Sanctions

Following reports that Washington will announce fresh sanctions, the Kremlin on April 15 said that the planned US action against Russia in retaliation for alleged election interference and hacking will “not help” the potential summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US president Joe Biden. In a phone call on Tuesday, Biden had invited Putin to hold a summit on neutral ground as tensions between the West and Russia have escalated in recent weeks over the conflict in Ukraine. On Thursday, CNN then reported that Biden’s administration is expected to announce sanctions targetting individuals and entities along with slapping new financial restrictions and expulsion of nearly a dozen of Russian diplomats from the US.

Following the report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, “What is currently being discussed -- likely sanctions -- will in no way help such a meeting (Summit). That is unambiguous”.

Peskov further refused to comment in detail on the “newspaper report” of sanctions, however, he said that there was “no smoke without fire”. He also said that Moscow would consider Biden’s offer of talks and it will be up to Putin and his US counterpart to decide whether the summit will still go ahead. He even added that announced initiatives should be matched with actions.

Russia-US relations

Ties between Washington and Moscow have frayed since 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine and a conflict broke out between Ukraine government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east. Moscow and the US have also been warring upon Russia's election meddling, hacking attacks amongst others. The relationship between the cold war foes has also hit rock bottom as Biden publically called Putin a "killer." The Russian President responded by saying "it takes one to know one”.

Biden administration has pledged to respond to Russia’s aggression against the United States during the early days of his presidency. Even during Biden’s first phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the US President raised the issues of the recent massive cyberattack and alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny, Russia’s opposition leader. Now, the Biden administration is expected to take several measures against Russia on Thursday (local time) and is also in communication with the allies in Europe. Fresh sanctions against Russia will be reportedly rolled out in form of an executive order by Biden in coordination with US State and Treasury Department.

