Limmy's Son Interrupts Live Streaming, Asks Him To Spend Time With Him

Scottish Twitch streamer Limmy recently took to YouTube to post a video in which his son Daniele can be heard calling him lazy and asking him to stop steaming. The video has garnered over 376,022 views.

"You're lazy"

The video shows the comedian streaming game for his audience when his son interrupts him saying that he needs to stop as he has been streaming for almost half a day. As the video goes on with Limmy playing the video game, Danielle becomes extremely frustrated and yells, "You're lazy - playing games all day." Answering his son’s calls with a laugh he says that playing games is his job and he was working.

The video further shows Daniell asking his dad to spend some time with him. Limmy takes a moment to reply and says that he is not sure if that would be a good idea but he later gives in and cuts short his live stream.

Signing off the writer says "There we go, a wee family, a wee family, get that clipped, that's a lovely, heartwarming family episode, there. Get that clipped. I'm not even shouting 'get that clipped'. I'm just saying 'get that clipped' - wonderful." He also says that his son can call him lazy but when he will get older and maybe become a pro streamer, he won’t have a dad reacting in the same way.

'Immortal Game'

In other news from the gaming world, a game designer was thrilled to find out that the game he had created 25 years ago still exists. Rick Brewster who has loved video games all his life began coding and developing games when he was just 10 years old. He created a standard retro game called The Golden Flute 4: The flute of Immortality which he gave away to his cousin.

But in a true Christmas miracle, Brewster came across a Twitch streamer called 'Macaw' who was streaming a session on obscure Microsoft disk operating system (DOS) games. While talking to local media, Brewster said that he was thrilled to find out that the game he made all those years ago has survived and made its way onto the internet.