Limoges Fire Association Christmas Video Becomes An Internet Sensation

A fire association team at Limoges became an internet sensation after the department helped 'Santa' who was stuck in a chimney at Limoges Road. The firefighter Association also uploaded a fun video on social media which has received hundreds of likes and comments. According to international media reports, the video is partly just for fun, however, it was also a way for the firefighters to say thank you to the community and Municipality of the Nation which reportedly also pitched in to help raise money for the local fire department back in 2019.

The Facebook caption read, “We were asked if we were going to make a Christmas video like last year. Well, here it is! Just in time for the Holidays. We hope you enjoy watching it as much as we had fun making it! On behalf of the Limoges Firefighters Association Merry Christmas to all!”

A motivation for firefighters

According to reports, the community of Limoges and Municipality of the nation raised $30,000 for a brand new side-by-side ATV that made it easier for the firefighters to reach spots deep in the Larose Forest. Station Chief Dan Voisine while speaking to a local media outlet reportedly said that the association had been receiving more and more calls into the forest and it was getting more difficult for the department to reach them. He further also added that last year, one of the officers had a pretty major snowmobile accident as well. However, now that they have a new vehicle, it allows them to fight forest fires if they need to. The ATV was bought in June and since then the department has already done about five or six runs for fires and some rescues.

Voisine believes that making the video gave the team a chance to laugh and make someone's day a little bit brighter. He said that the video was good for the officers because they see a lot of bad things. He further added that stuff like this motivates the firefighters and shows them that even though there are some bad days, there are some good days as well. The video was all put together on a training day, Voisine further explained.

