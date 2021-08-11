LinkedIn User Publishes A Funny Fake Post About Meeting Jeff Bezos, Netizens Believed It

Day by day, the internet is becoming an amusing place to spend your time on. A hilarious incident happened when a San Francisco-based healthcare company Carbon Health's product head, Alexander Cohen made a humorous post on LinkedIn and Twitter. It all started when Alexander published a post on LinkedIn where he made up a tale about meeting American business billionaire Jeff Bezos at Starbucks. He generally mocked the motivating posts that circulate on a regular basis.

More about the Hilarious post

Alexander Cohen shared the story by narrating the incident that happened in Starbucks as how he went to purchase iced lattes and cold brews for his staff and while he thanked them for working on a weekend, and later ended up paying for a car behind him that appeared to be Bezos.

While continuing the story, he said in a satirical attitude that when he met Bezos, he completely forgot about his colleagues and spent the next two hours conversing with the businessman. After one thing led to another, to his surprise, it appears that he is on his way to join Bezos on his next journey to space, with all expenses paid for by the former Amazon CEO himself.

The amusement started with Alexander's first remark on the post, which reads "Stop adding me to your network". Sarcastically, he commented that he will not introduce the individuals who are sending connection requests in the post to Bezos.

On the other hand, LinkedIn may not have been prepared for Alexandar's parody. People on his connect list didn't get the irony which Alexander was trying to convey and ended up believing the narrative. On Sunday, August 8, Alexandar published a Twitter thread in which he laughed heartily at the compliments and comments he received on LinkedIn.

As on Twitter, one person commented, “Congratulations to you, I would rather pay forward to a homeless guy at the end of the street than the guy waiting for Starbucks in an Escalade.". To this, he sarcastically commented, “This is why I am going to space and you are not”.

Check the post here:

LinkedIn is just the gift that keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/wrKs8EHhRA — Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) August 8, 2021

While sharing the snapshot on his Twitter page, Alexander captioned it as “LinkedIn is just the gift that keeps on giving”. Alexander finished his tweet with a snapshot of the number of Amazon employees that looked at his LinkedIn article.

Talking about Jeff Bezos, he founded Amazon in the year 1994 but he stepped down as CEO in July of this year. He was even the second person to fly into outer space and landed after 10 minutes of the journey.

(Image Credit: Twitter)