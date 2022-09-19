Lithuania Prohibits Entry Of Russians With Active Schengen Visas Amid War In Ukraine

As the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv shows no signs of subsiding, Lithuania announced that Russian nationals with valid Schengen visas won't be allowed to enter the nation starting from midnight on Monday. According to the Tass report, from today, September 19, "the September 13 Sejm decision has entered into force which extends the state of emergency until December 15 and forbids entrance for Russian nationals, even those with active Schengen visas. "

Furthermore, Poland as well as the other Baltic States agreed with this proclamation. Lithuania, meantime, provided exceptions for specific groups of Russians, including diplomats, opposition leaders, workers for shipping firms shipping goods to other EU nations, and relatives of those with EU citizenship or a residency permit.

More than 83,000 Russian residents, including those going to Russia's Kaliningrad Region, reportedly crossed the Lithuanian border, as per Lithuanian officials. Over 395,000 Russian residents have entered the republic since January 1 of this year, with over 180,000 more passing through. 861 people in total were denied entry to Lithuania owing to breaches of the Schengen Agreement, Tass reported.

Zelenskyy urged Western countries to restrict Russian citizens' entrance

Apart from this, in the month of August, Foreign Minister of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis noted that if the European Union does not implement a restriction, Russian tourists would lose their ability to visit Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Finland. According to The Guardian report, Landsbergis said that he has spoken to ministers from each of these countries and underlined that he does not "see many differences politically." He emphasised that Russian nationals shouldn't be given permission to enter the EU as long as Moscow's forces are still engaged in "genocide."

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the embattled Ukrainian President, had urged the Western countries to restrict entrance for all Russian citizens. Zelenskyy emphasised in an interview with The Washington Post that "the most important sanctions are to close the borders because the Russians are taking someone else's land".

According to media reports, several EU politicians, notably Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and her Estonian counterpart Kaja Kallas, have backed the appeal from the Ukrainian President. Earlier on August 8, Sanna Marin, the Prime Minister of Finland, urged the EU to limit Russian visitors' access to Schengen nations. Sanna Marin claimed that as Moscow's forces continue their onslaught in Ukraine, Russians have been taking vacations in Europe.

While, on the other hand, Josep Borrell, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union, has said that he opposes the concept of a total ban on Russian visas. Borrell described it as a "very controversial proposal," adding that some nations have taken a decision on the subject and that others would not support the move, according to RIA Novosti.

(Image: AP)