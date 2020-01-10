Russian Girl Interrupts Newsreader Mother On Air, Tells Her She’s Got A Text; WATCH

In a bizarre incident, an adorable little girl interrupted her mother who was on air delivering news to assure her mother that she has received a message on her phone. The adorable moment was caught on camera during a broadcast on a local Russian TV news channel in the city of Nizhny Tagil, Russia.

In the clip, it can be seen that news anchor Anna Kizilova can be seen presenting the report and her little girl walks up to her holding out a phone to her mum. Kizilova tries to move her daughter out of the shot but the little girl comes up and says that her mother has received a message on her cell.

Clip gone viral

Fortunately, the employers of Kizilova found the whole thing pretty funny and did not punish her for the cute intrusion. She was worried about losing her job and but the producer asked the crew about the public reaction and was told that it had been positive.

The clip was filmed a few years back but has recently resurfaced on social media and gone viral.

Little son interrupts his mother

Similarly, Courtney Kube, a National Security correspondent was explaining the situation of Syria in a live television news program when her young son walked up to her on the set and nudged her to get her attention. The video clip quickly went viral.

It collected over 2 million views and the internet lauded the clip. In the clip, the reporter can be seen discussing the Turkish airstrikes in Syria and her young boy repeatedly calling his mother to get her attention.

While Kube continues to speak on camera, the little boy takes a step forward to get his mother’s attention. The mother remained extremely calm and even gave a smile on the camera.

She can be heard saying, "Excuse me, my kids are here. Live television!” The channel quickly shifts to a graphic explaining the ongoing crisis in Syria. The reporter then returns and continues talking about the situation in the Middle East.

