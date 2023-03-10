Live Bullet Found On Korean Air Flight, Passengers Evacuated Safely

A suspicious object thought to be a live bullet was discovered on a Korean Air plane as it was preparing for take off early Friday morning, prompting authorities at Seoul's Incheon Airport to evacuate all the 218 passengers and 12 crew members on board. Everyone disembarked without incident, and no injuries were recorded as reported by The Korean Herald.

Around 7:45 a.m., Korean Air flight KE621, an Airbus 330-300, was due to take off from Incheon for Manila, Philippines, but an emergency response team received a report that a live bullet had been discovered on board. Police were notified at around 8:05 a.m. that a passenger had discovered the live bullet under a seat and had promptly informed a flight attendant.

The aeroplane was being searched, according to authorities, by an explosive military disposal team and counterterrorism police unit. Further research will be done by the unit to determine how the forbidden item was brought into the aircraft as per a report The Korean Herald.

Gun ownership is illegal in Korea, with the exception of licenced hunting and sporting weapons, which must be kept in a police station.

Korean Air overshoots runway in Philippines

In what can be seen as a strange incident that occurred late October last year in central Philippines when a Korean Air Lines Co. plane carrying 173 passengers overshot a runway during landing due to poor weather. The aircraft sustained damages, remaining trapped in the grass at a Philippine airport.

Due to the stalled plane at the end of its one runway, dozens of flights have been cancelled, and Mactan international airport, one of the busiest in the nation, has remained closed. The plane's nose sustained significant damage, and its front underbelly was torn off. The 162 passengers and 11 crew members who had to utilise the emergency slides to leave were not hurt.

The plane lay leaned forward on a grassy location with its front landing wheel not visible and emergency slides deployed at the doors. Scores of flights departing to and from Cebu province were postponed or cancelled, including those of flag carrier Philippine Airlines, which initially announced more than 50 cancelled domestic flights.

"The Airbus A330 flying from Incheon, South Korea, attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt, Korean Air Lines Co. said in a statement. "All passengers are safe and being attended by ground personnel," the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said in a statement.

The jet made two attempts to land in bad weather and on the third attempt overran the runway, according to a statement from the airline located in South Korea. The report further stated all passengers evacuated the aircraft in a hurry using its escape slides while local rescue personnel were sent to the scene.