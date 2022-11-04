South Korea Scrambles Fighter Jets As North Korea Sends 180 Warplanes Near Borders

Quick links:
Image: AP
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North Korean warplanes were detected in various areas inland and along the country’s eastern and western coasts, but they did not come particularly close to the inter-Korean border. None of those planes breached the South Korean military’s virtual “tactical action” line, which is designated 20 to 50 kilometres (12 to 31 miles) north of Korea’s land and sea boundaries for monitoring purposes to give the South enough time to respond to provocations or attacks.
South Korea and the United States were scheduled to end the five-day Vigilant Storm practice on Friday, with around 240 aircraft, including F-35 stealth fighter jets, mobilised around the Korean Peninsula. But they decided to extend it in response to North Korea's firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday, reported Yonhap News Agency.
South Korea claimed that the suspected launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by North Korea failed on Thursday. Citing its sources in the South Korean government, CNN reported that North Supreme leader's Kim Jong-un most powerful missile test failed in its first attempt.
Earlier on Thursday, the South Korean military detected the launch of three more short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) from a site in or around the city of Wonsan, which is a coastal city situated in the East. The launches were detected at around 8:51 AM. One of the missiles landed near South Korea's territorial waters, further raising the tensions amid the already volatile situation at the inter-Korean border. Moreover, the instance marked the first time since the division of the two Koreas that the North sent a ballistic missile southward past the Northern Limit Line (NLL).
South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup warned North Korea that the use of any kind of nuclear weapon against Seoul or other regional allies would result in the end of Kim Jong Un’s regime, as Pyongyang continued to rattle the peninsula with escalating missile tests. "Any nuclear attack by North Korea will lead to the end of the Kim Jong-un regime. This is a strong warning against the DPRK," he said.
In a major development, the South Korean military said it scrambled around 80 fighter jets after detecting a large number of North Korean warplanes during a four-hour period Friday. In a statement released by the military,
it confirmed that it had spotted about 180 North Korean military aircraft between 11 am and 3 pm ( local time).
Further, the statement said it has deployed an unspecified number of F-35A stealth fighter jets and about 240 fighter jets participating in ongoing “Vigilant Storm” drills with the United States. The South Korean military said it is ready to deal with any "untoward situation".
The crucial development came nearly a day after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles in the direction of its neighbouring state, South Korea. According to the South Korean military, its fighter jets launched three air-to-surface, precision-guided missiles near the eastern sea border "to show its determination to get tough on North Korean provocations". Further, it claimed that all three missiles landed in international waters at the same distance of 26 kilometres north of the extension of the sea border as the North Korean missile fell earlier on November 2.