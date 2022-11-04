South Korea Scrambles Fighter Jets As North Korea Sends 180 Warplanes Near Borders

In a major development, the South Korean military said it scrambled around 80 fighter jets after detecting a large number of North Korean warplanes during a four-hour period Friday. In a statement released by the military,

it confirmed that it had spotted about 180 North Korean military aircraft between 11 am and 3 pm ( local time).

Further, the statement said it has deployed an unspecified number of F-35A stealth fighter jets and about 240 fighter jets participating in ongoing “Vigilant Storm” drills with the United States. The South Korean military said it is ready to deal with any "untoward situation".

The crucial development came nearly a day after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles in the direction of its neighbouring state, South Korea. According to the South Korean military, its fighter jets launched three air-to-surface, precision-guided missiles near the eastern sea border "to show its determination to get tough on North Korean provocations". Further, it claimed that all three missiles landed in international waters at the same distance of 26 kilometres north of the extension of the sea border as the North Korean missile fell earlier on November 2.