Liz Truss 'faces Very Difficult Challenges', UK On 'verge' Of Recession: Ex-Indian Envoy

After British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was declared as the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the Former High Commissioner of India to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam on Monday stated that the incoming British PM will have a difficult time managing the nation's economic situation, notably the spiralling inflation. While speaking to ANI, Ghanashyam said, “It is a good victory that she has won. Let us congratulate her. She faces very difficult challenges.”

Continuing it, Ghanashyam added, “The UK is on the verge of, if not already in a recession. It has galloping inflation. There is a very high cost of energy. People are finding it difficult to cope,” ANI reported. She noted that along with the conflict in Ukraine, Truss would have to manage the relationship with the European Union. She asserted, “All in all, she has a very difficult challenge in front of her. Let her wish her the best”.

Ghanashyam talks about if Truss's victory would affect India-UK relations

Furthermore, when Ghanashyam was asked about how Truss's victory would affect India-UK relations, the Former High Commissioner responded, by saying that the relations between the nations are not really to a great extent dependent on individual people as much as it is decided by the state of the two countries or geostrategic position that they have. However, she asserted, “Of course, individuals do make a difference if the person is inherently anti-India in their approach, it would make it harder”.

It is pertinent to mention that British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated on Monday that she will take bold measures to help the entire UK through these difficult times to release the full potential of the country.

New UK PM

The Conservative Party announced on Monday that Liz Truss had been chosen as the new leader and will succeed Boris Johnson as the new UK PM. She will assume office as Britain's new Prime Minister on Tuesday, September 6 and lead the nation through a severe cost-of-living problem. After a leadership election in which only around 170,000 Conservative Party members who pay dues, were permitted to vote, the 47-year-old Truss defeated former Treasury head Rishi Sunak. Furthermore, Rishi Sunak obtained 60,399 votes, while Liz Truss garnered 81,326.

According to the Associated Press report, Truss is under imminent pressure to fulfill her commitments to address the UK's cost of living problem and an economy that is about to enter a possibly protracted recession. On Tuesday, Truss will be formally appointed as the prime minister by Queen Elizabeth II. Rather than having the ceremony in Buckingham Palace in London, it will be held at the queen's Balmoral residence in Scotland, where the monarch is currently spending her summer.

Following her win, Truss said on Twitter, “I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country.”

(Image: AP/ ANI)