Liz Truss Finally Makes Up Her Mind, Declares France's Macron A ‘friend’ & Putin A 'foe'

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, on Thursday, referred to Emmanuel Macron as a friend, weeks after saying that the jury is still out on whether the French president was a "friend or foe" during her leadership campaign. Truss’ apparent change of heart came when she, along with Macron, revealed plans to work together at a bilateral meeting of the European Political Committee in Prague. The new political club aims to unite the continent as Russia’s hostility continues to mount.

According to BBC, Truss, prior to the meeting on Thursday, told reporters that she had worked “very, very closely” with Macron and his government. “We’re both very clear the foe is (Russian President) Vladimir Putin, who has through his appalling war in Ukraine threatened freedom and democracy in Europe and pushed up energy prices which we’re now all having to deal with,” she said, adding that Macron is “a friend.”

Liz Truss and Emmanuel Macron release joint statement

According to a joint statement provided after the meeting, the two leaders have confirmed that they will "deepen cooperation on illegal migration within the bounds of international law, to tackle criminal groups trafficking people across Europe, ending in dangerous journeys across the Channel," and also conduct the UK-France Summit next year.

“Interior Ministers should conclude an ambitious package of measures this autumn,” the statement read. "We have values and history so I'm happy that we meet again. This is an island, but this island didn't move from the rest of the continent so we do have so many things in common,” Macron said.

Truss’ “friend” Macron had rough ties with former UK PM Boris Johnson, who was at the forefront of the campaign that successfully removed Britain from the European Union. However, Johnson once referred to Macron as “un très bon buddy” in Franglais (a very good friend), while calling UK-France relations hugely important.

What happened at the first meeting of EPC?

Thursday’s European Political Community (EPC) meeting was attended by leaders from the UK, Norway, Turkey, and the European Union (EU), who discussed matters of security, migration, energy, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to Macron, the meeting sent a "message of unity".