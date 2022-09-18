Liz Truss Hosts World Leaders Ahead Of Queen's Funeral But Postpones Key Meet With Biden

United Kingdom's newly elected Prime Minister, Liz Truss has postponed her scheduled in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden until the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday. However, Truss has given green signal to the appointment with a number of other leaders before the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 19. According to reports, her pre-funeral meetings are going as planned with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Meanwhile, the meeting between Truss and Biden, which was to be the former's first significant diplomatic engagement as the UK Prime Minister, has been postponed till Wednesday, September 21. According to officials from both nations, the meeting on the sideline of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Session would allow for "broader" bilateral discussion between two leaders. They also clarified that the postponement of the meeting was not the result of any kind of "friction" between the two countries.

Disagreements between the UK & the US over Northern Ireland protocol

“We have been in constant touch with Downing Street and have both decided that it is preferable to hold a full bilateral meeting in New York on Wednesday,” a US administration official stated, as per The Guardian. According to reports, Biden and Truss will find a lot of common ground in pursuing a harsh stance against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and in curbing Chinese expansionism. However, the relationship between the UK and the US is greatly strained by the protocol on Northern Ireland. The protocol, a crucial component of the 1998 Good Friday Peace Agreement, is an accord with the European Union (EU) which came into effect after Brexit. It provides for customs checks on products being shipped from the British mainland to Northern Ireland.

Biden warns against any unilateral decision to revoke Northern Ireland protocol

The Biden administration has already issued a warning that any unilateral actions to revoke the Northern Ireland protocol would be detrimental to a trade agreement between the US and the UK. The US President, who takes great pride in his Irish roots, is expected to express his personal commitment to upholding the 'Good Friday agreement' and urge Truss to continue talks with Brussels.

Meanwhile, Truss has suggested that certain provisions of the accord be unilaterally negated, claiming that the protocol places an undue burden on British business. She is also considering invoking Article 16 of the agreement, which allows a party to suspend all or part of the protocol if it has a significant negative impact on the economy, society, or the environment. The protocol is also expected to come up in her discussions with Micheál Martin, the Irish taoiseach, on Sunday as part of a hastily planned diplomatic round as dignitaries from all across the world have gathered for the Queen's funeral in the UK, The Guardian reported.