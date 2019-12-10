Loads Of Shark Including 15-foot Giant Spotted Off The US Coast

According to data collected by Ocearch, it was found that a lot of sharks have gathered off the Eastern Seaboard of the USA. One of the sharks that are believed to have surfaced weights almost 600kg and is a mindboggling 15 feet long. The data was collected through the tags that Ocearch has attached to the Sharks.

A 15-foot shark

The fact that Ocearch is aware of the sharks means that they are not unfamiliar sharks because the tags have to be attached by hand. America's coast from Carolina all the way till Florida is known as a winter hot spot for great white sharks. Ocearch's founder Chris Fischer said, that a group of islands near the coast is a sort of staging area for the migration of sharks.

One of the tagged sharks called Brunswick has travelled over 6,000 miles in the last 10 months. Brunswick travelled from Nona Scotia in Canada all the way down to South Carolina. The biggest one of all the pinged sharks is named Murdoch and he was very recently tagged. Murdoch was tagged on September 16 up in Nova Scotia and since then has managed to make his way down till Carolina Beach.

The great white shark is also known as just the great white or the white shark. It is a species of shark that is classified as a large mackerel shark and can be found in coastal water all over the world. The most distinct feature about the great white shark is its size with the females generally being larger than the males.

According to Currents of Contrast: Life in Southern Africa's Two Oceans the great white has no known natural predator other than the killer whale on very rare occasions. The great white is classified as a vulnerable species and is protected by several national governments like Australia.

