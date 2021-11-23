Lobsters, Octopuses, Crabs Capable Of Experiencing Pain & Mustn't Be Boiled Alive: Report

A recent report by experts at the London School of Economics has suggested that cephalopods such as octopuses, squid, cuttlefish, and decapods such as crabs, lobsters, crayfish are sentient beings and should not be boiled alive as they are capable of experiencing pain or suffering. The experts analyzed 300 scientific research to come to this conclusion, reported CNN. The government of the United Kingdom has added these creatures to the list of sentient beings and will be given protection under new animal welfare laws. Meanwhile, vertebrates, or animals having a backbone, are already designated as sentient in the country's new welfare legislation.

As many as eight different ways were used by experts to measure sentience. These include learning ability, possession of pain receptors, linkages between pain receptors and certain brain regions, responsiveness to anaesthetics, and behaviours such as balancing threat against the opportunity for reward and protection against injury. The findings noted "very strong" evidence of sentience in octopods, while in most crabs, they discovered "strong" evidence. Besides, they also noted substantial but not strong evidence for other species in these two groups, such as squid, cuttlefish, and lobsters.

UK's Animal Welfare Sentience Bill ensures animal wellbeing

However, the report also stated the diverse degrees of evidence reflect differences in the amount of attention given to different animals by scientists. The report further outlined that scientists have focused their attention on particular animals rather than others because of practical convenience, such as which animals can be housed successfully in labs, and which species are available near the lab, etc. According to UK's Animal Welfare Minister, Lord Zac Goldsmith, the Animal Welfare Sentience Bill ensures that animal wellbeing is properly considered when new laws are being drafted.

"As it is now obvious that decapods and cephalopods can experience pain, it is only fair that they be included in this important piece of legislation," he was quoted as saying by CNN. The bill also seeks to form an Animal Sentience Committee that will provide reports on how well government decisions have considered the welfare of sentient animals. It should be mentioned here that the bill is part of the government's wider Action Plan for Animal Welfare.

Image: Pixabay/Unsplash