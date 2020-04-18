COVID-19 Lockdown: Nuns Play Basketball In Makeshift Court, Watch Video

Nuns at the San Leandro convent in Seville, city of Spain, have been seen playing the game of basket during the lockdown in a makeshift court to keep boredom at bay amid the coronavirus crisis. The video was shared by a user @AleAvilV on the microblogging site Twitter in which several nuns can be seen enjoying the game while still maintaining the social distancing protocols.

With over 3.3 million views, the caption of the video read, “I never thought I'd see some cloistered nuns playing basketball. Today I have visited the convent of San Leandro, where their nuns have exchanged the elaboration of their famous buds for sanitary masks. Between sewing and sewing, shots to the basket," as translated from the Spanish language. The nuns seem relatively happy as they run across the court passing the ball to each other in their, what it seems like, roman catholic outfits. As anyone of them scores, the others could be heard cheering them up for the goal in the video that has left the internet amazed and lost for words.

Nunca pensé que vería a unas monjas de clausura jugando al baloncesto. Hoy he visitado el convento de San Leandro, donde sus monjas han cambiado la elaboración de sus célebres yemas por mascarillas sanitarias. Entre costura y costura, tiros a canasta. #Sevilla #Sevillahoy pic.twitter.com/enf7TyVjCy — Alejandro Ávila (@AleAvilaV) April 13, 2020

In another post, the user shared some of the unique pictures of the nuns with a caption, “From the 16th century plague to the 21st coronavirus: the nuns of San Leandro exchange the buds for masks (and baskets)”. In one of the photos, the nuns could be seen stitching the protective masks that keep safe against the infection of the novel coronavirus. They can be seen seated at the long table together, concentrating on sewing the cloth masks with their machines.

Internet lauds the nuns

“God helps those who help themselves,” wrote a user appreciating their efforts. Internet lauded the video of the nuns saying, “As always in the best teams,” as written by a user in Spanish. “For the love of God,” wrote another. “Hope the situation has improved there... Take Care and Stay Safe,” wrote the third user concerned.

