Lockdown Averted 60 Million COVID-19 Infections, 4.8 Million Confirmed Cases In US: Study

As the world came face to face with the COVID-19 pandemic, several countries across the world resorted to imposing lockdown and social restrictions to avoid the spread of the fatal disease. Now, a recent study has revealed that drastic measures has helped in preventing as many as 60 million people from catching the infections with an estimated 4.8 million confirmed cases in the United States.

Providing the latest evidence, a study published in the US journal Nature stated that despite extensive economic consequences, measures like stay-at-home and lockdowns played a crucial role in curbing the vast growth of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

As per the report, the infection was rising at an estimated rate of 34 percent per day in the US but the level slowed down significantly after various restrictions were imposed on the movement of people.

Change in the growth rate of infections

Researchers quantified the health benefits of lockdown restrictions by measuring the drastic change in the daily growth rate of coronavirus infections from March to April. The study noted that nearly 1,200 local, regional, and national policies were adopted across the country to curb the spread of the contagion. These included travel restrictions, stay-at-home orders, work-from-home policies, and school and business shutdowns.

Collectively, these measures resulted in slowing the average rate of COVID-19 infections by about 32 percent per day. This percentage equals an estimated 4.8 million people who would have been infected with the deadly virus if the authorities had not imposed the restrictions.

Since many infected people have not been tested yet, the actual number of prevented infections is likely even higher -- around an estimated 60 million, as per the study.

How effective were lockdowns in other countries?

The study also revealed the effectiveness of social restrictions in other countries battling the COVID-19 pandemic. It was concluded that lockdowns in China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, and France prevented or delayed nearly 62 million confirmed cases.

One of the limitations of the study was that the researchers were unable to track hospitalisations or fatalities across the countries, so the number of lives saved by these measures is still unclear.

