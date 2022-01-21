London-bound US Flight Returns To Miami After Passenger Refuses To Comply With Mask Rules

An American Airlines flight from Miami to London was compelled to turn back without completing the journey after a disruptive passenger denied to wear a mask, the airlines reported. As per the flight trackers, the plane took off for London at roughly 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday and arrived nearly 90 minutes later at Miami International Airport. A customer on American Airlines Flight 38, which had 129 passengers and 14 staff members on board, supposedly refused to wear a face mask and became restless while flying over the Atlantic Ocean, citing an airline representative, ABC News reported.

After the American flight landed in Miami, passengers were forced to disembark, leaving people disappointed and angry, CBS News reported. Following the incident, the flight was eventually canceled, and customers were required to reschedule on future flights, the airlines noted. Further, in a statement, American Airlines stated, “The flight landed safely at MIA where local law enforcement met the aircraft. We thank our crew for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," as per ABC News.

American flight passenger denies wearing mask

According to a representative for the Miami-Dade Police Department, a woman in her 40s was taken out from the plane for denying to wear a mask. However, the woman has not been detained, and a department representative said the situation will be handled administratively by American Airlines. The woman has been added to the airline's roster of customers who are not permitted to fly, awaiting an inquiry, USA Today reported.

During the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the Transportation Security Administration has mandated wearing face masks for the passengers who travel on planes, trains, and buses, as well as in airports and train stations. Last month of 2021, President Joe Biden stated that the requirement will be extended until at least March 18.

According to USA Today, last year, the number of disruptive traveler events hit new highs. At least 6,000 reports of disruptive passengers were received by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 2021, which included 4,290 cases using masks. Further, as of Tuesday, the FAA has received 151 reports of disorderly passengers this year, with 92 cases using face masks.

(Image: AP/ Unplash/ Representative Image)