Long-lost Buddha Statue Considered As Peace Symbol After Hiroshima Attack Returns To City

An ancient statue of Buddha that is known to provide emotional support for the survivors of the Hiroshima atomic bombing, has temporarily returned to the city for the first time in 67 years as the country commemorated the 77th anniversary of the tragic incident. Named the ‘Hiroshima Daibutsu’ or the Great Buddha was originally displayed in the Japanese city of Hiroshima in 1950, five years after the region was reduced to rubble as the US dropped an atomic bomb. The statue was designated as a symbol of peace. However, it was then lost for around half a century.

It was in 2011 when the chief priest at Gokurakuji temple in Nara Prefecture, Zengi Tanaka realised that one of his statues was the famous Buddha. According to Ruptly, he explained, “Ever since I found out that this Buddha Amida Nyorai of Gokurakuji temple in Nara belongs to Hiroshima, I have been thinking that one day I would like to have it return to this place, its hometown, in Hiroshima.”

Hiroshima Daibutsu believed to be made during Kamakura Period

As per reports, the famous wooden is about four metres tall and is believed to have been created during the Kamakura Period (1185-1333), in or around 1200. The Asahi Shimbun stated that through the centuries, the statue was relocated across the country including Yamagata Prefecture and Tokyo. It was also enshrined at Daibutsuden hall of Sairenji temple, east of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima on August 4, 1950, as a symbol of peace.

At the time, the statue was placed during large memorial services which were held for the atomic bomb victims on August 6 that year and also in the following years. In 1995, as per reports, the statue was relocated to Kozenji temple in Itsukaichi in Hiroshima Prefecture, which is today located in Hiroshima's Saeki Ward. But, eventually, it went missing for nearly 50 years. Tanaka became curious about the statue that he received from an antique dealer in 2006 as "a daibutsu that came from Hiroshima.” It was confirmed in 2011 that the statue was missing from Hiroshima Daibutsu.