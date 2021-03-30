'Looking Forward': Egypt, Jordan, Iraq Reschedule Trilateral Summit; Pledge Cooperation

Quick links:
The foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt and Iraq met in Baghdad on March 29, to reschedule a trilateral summit. The summit was originally scheduled for March 28 but was temporarily nixed following a tragic train crash in southern Egypt. However, speaking to media reporters in the aftermath, the country's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry asserted that he wanted the summit to be held at the earliest so as to expedite cooperation between the three middle eastern countries.
According to Arab News, Jordan’s monarch Abdullah II held a telephonic conversation with Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to highlight the importance of building a network “complementary to the needs of people” of three countries. In a later statement, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein revealed that he had held an elaborate talk with his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts. The topics under deliberation included aspects of joint economic cooperation including in civil, urban and industrial fields. Additionally, they also discussed economic, regional and international issues of common concern, including recent developments in a number of regional issues including the Palestinian situation, the conflict in Syria, the war on terror, and the crises in Yemen and Libya.
"We emphasized fighting terrorism in all forms. We discussed cooperation with industrial integration to enhance it between the three countries," Hussein was quoted as saying by Iraq's national news agency. Adding to it, Egypt's foreign minister said, "There is a consensus between the visions of the three countries, in addition to discussing developments in the Arab region."
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi affirmed that “his country stands with all capabilities on the side of Iraq,” noting that "Iraq's security and stability are necessary for the security of all the region," adding that "we are looking forward to an effective summit to strengthen the tripartite action," He added that "the outcomes of the tripartite summit will be a step to strengthen joint Arab action.
Image Credits: IraqiMOFA/Twitter/ AP