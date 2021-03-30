'Looking Forward': Egypt, Jordan, Iraq Reschedule Trilateral Summit; Pledge Cooperation

The foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt and Iraq met in Baghdad on March 29, to reschedule a trilateral summit. The summit was originally scheduled for March 28 but was temporarily nixed following a tragic train crash in southern Egypt. However, speaking to media reporters in the aftermath, the country's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry asserted that he wanted the summit to be held at the earliest so as to expedite cooperation between the three middle eastern countries.

According to Arab News, Jordan’s monarch Abdullah II held a telephonic conversation with Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to highlight the importance of building a network “complementary to the needs of people” of three countries. In a later statement, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein revealed that he had held an elaborate talk with his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts. The topics under deliberation included aspects of joint economic cooperation including in civil, urban and industrial fields. Additionally, they also discussed economic, regional and international issues of common concern, including recent developments in a number of regional issues including the Palestinian situation, the conflict in Syria, the war on terror, and the crises in Yemen and Libya.

Image Credits: IraqiMOFA/Twitter/ AP