Looking Forward To Bringing It To Conclusion, Says James Cleverly On FTA Between India-UK

The United Kingdom wants to make sure that trade agreement with India really benefits both the countries & unlocks biillion of pounds of bilateral trade, asserted UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly while speaking on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK. Cleverly is on a visit to India for the G20 Foreign Ministerial meeting.

"We do a lot of business with India and are working extensively. I'll be meeting India's trade secretary. We want to make sure this trade agreement really benefits both the countries & unlocks billions of pounds of bilateral trade," he said. "We look forward to bringing it to the conclusion in due course of time," he added.

Cleverly also spoke about India's G20 presidency. He said India's G20 "is quite exciting" and added that it offered a lot of opportunities. He suggested that this was an opportunity to talk about sustainable economic agenda and green agenda.

Speaking about the Russia-Ukraine war, he said: "For the UK, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is unacceptable. We're helping to defend UN charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We hope this war comes to a swift conclusion. I respect India's judgement to have bilateral relations with countries of its choice."

What exactly is a free trade agreement?

A free trade agreement (FTA) is a treaty between two or more countries that aims to reduce or eliminate tariffs, quotas, and other trade barriers between them. The agreement is designed to encourage the free flow of goods, services, and investment between countries by removing obstacles that may otherwise hinder trade.

The rationale behind a free trade agreement is to increase economic growth and efficiency by allowing countries to specialize in producing the goods and services they can produce most efficiently. This specialization leads to increased productivity, which can drive down costs and prices, and ultimately improve consumer welfare. FTAs also promote competition, which can further increase efficiency and innovation, as well as provide consumers with a greater variety of goods and services at lower prices.

Moreover, FTAs can promote greater economic integration and political cooperation between countries, which can strengthen ties and promote stability. By creating a more open and predictable trading environment, FTAs can also attract investment, boost economic development, and create jobs. Negotiations between India and the UK regarding a free trade agreement began in May 2021. The first round of negotiations took place from 12th to 14th July 2021, and several rounds of negotiations have been held since then. Originally, the goal was to reach an agreement by the Diwali of 2022 and Liz Truss, during her tenure as British PM, was quite eager to meet this deadline. However, many others in the British government were not.