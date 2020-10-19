President Lopez Obrador Hits Out At DEA For Meddling With Mexican Agencies

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticised the role of US Drug Enforcement Administration on the pretext of tracing drug cartel leaders in the country. AMLO blasted the US federal law enforcement agency, tasked with combating drug trafficking and distribution within the United States, for allegedly allowing arms trafficking in Mexico after a former Mexican army chief was arrested in Los Angeles on drug charges.

General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda's arrest, who had once played a significant role in advancing relations between the Pentagon and Mexico's defence secretariat, has come as a major shock to both sides. The former Mexican Defence Minister has been charged with drug trafficking and money laundering while holding public office.

Speaking in the southern state of Oaxaca, AMLO said that the DEA had dealt with Zepeda for years but only Mexicans were held accountable for the rampant corruption. The Mexican president accused the DEA of entering the country with complete freedom and meddling with the working of the country’s agencies. He wondered why the DEA isn’t criticizing its role in undermining the institutions.

Zepeda has been held on four charges which include conspiracy to the distribution of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana in the United States. Prosecutors have alleged that in exchange for bribe payments, the Former Mexican Defence Minister permitted the H-2 Cartel - a cartel that routinely engaged in wholesale violence, including torture and murder - to operate with impunity in Mexico.

'Foul play'

If convicted, he could face a jail term of a decade or more. As of now, the prosecutors have argued to keep Zepeda in custody, stressing that he poses a risk of flight. A US-based think tank, The Washington Office for Latin America, said that the arrest had exposed the foul play of the defence sector. However, it added that people should not be surprised as it was never transparent and accountable.

(Image: AP)