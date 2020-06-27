L'Oreal To Remove Words Like ‘white’, 'fair' From Products Amid Calls For Racial Justice

Amid calls for racial justice, French cosmetic giant L'Oreal on June 27 announced that the company will be removing words referencing ‘white’, ‘fair’ and ‘light’ from its products. L’Oreal’s statement comes after several companies around the globe have been facing criticism for promoting racist stereotypes.

The company in a statement said that the L’Oreal group has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightning from all its skin evening products. The French cosmetic company is one of the biggest players in the global market for skin whitening creams used in many Asian, African and Caribbean countries where fair skin is often considered desirable. The company’s products include Garnier Skin Naturals White Complete Multi Action Fairness Cream.

L’Oreal’s announcement also comes after Hindustan Unilever announced that it would be dropping the name of its long-standing 'Fair & Lovely' product in order to be more inclusive and would remove the words ‘fair/fairness’, ‘white/whitening’, and ‘light/ lightning’ from its products’ packs and communication. Johnson & Johnson, on the other hand, went one step ahead and reportedly stopped selling whitening creams sold in Asia and the Middle East under its Neutrogena and Clean & Clear brand.

Brands against discrimination

Several companies are revisiting works from the past in the wake of the anti-racism protests triggered by the death of African American George Floyd. From Adidas to Coca Cola, companies around the globe are taking the initiative to spread awareness. The protests have forced the Businesses to scrutinise their platforms and policies with respect to hate speech, discrimination on the basis of colour, etc.

While Facebook came under scanner for not taking action against hate speech, Unilever had suspended advertising on Facebook and Twitter through at least the end of the year. Other companies like Verizon, The North Face, Honda, Patagonia, Eddie Bauer and Ben and Jerry’s have also paused their advertising on Facebook.

(Image: @LOrealUSA)

