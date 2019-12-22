Lorry Driver Stops Beneath Motorway Bridge To Stop A Girl From Jumping

A lorry driver who hails from Ireland has been hailed as a hero after stopping his vehicle under an overbridge as a girl was trying to jump off. As the commuters travelled to and from Dublin on December 20, an unidentified girl sat with her legs hanging over the edge of the motor bridge on the N7 in Naas. A lot of vehicles passed the bridge but the lorry driver decided to stop below her in an attempt to stop her from jumping. Keith Dunne, a witness who captured the photo has described the driver as a hero. According to the reports, he said that she was going to jump from the overbridge at Naas today but a lorry saved her life halting beneath the girl. The driver was also praised on social media for his decisive actions.

User Reactions

A person said, "What a fast thinking and very courageous lorry driver. Well done mate."Respect and prayers go out to you. You saved somebody's poor mum, sister, lover, wife, nan or auntie."

The second user said, "Very sad times when you contemplate ending your life like this, let's hope she can get help. Also well done to the truck driver who probably saved her life."

A third user-added, "Well done to the driver, he has saved a life today. Hats off to him."

